Josh Groban Tickets Are Now Available at a Discount at TicketCenter.com

Tempe, AZ -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/28/2013 -- TicketCenter.com, one of the top online ticket websites, has just announced that they are running a special promotion for Josh Groban’s “In The Round” 2013 tickets. Buyers can get an additional discount on their Josh Groban tickets when they enter in the promo code “groban13” during the checkout process.



Known for his incredible voice that is immediately recognized by fans all over the world, Groban recently announced that his Josh Groban 2013 Tour would start in Boise, Idaho on October 2, 2013 at the Taco Bell Arena. Shows are scheduled throughout the United States as well as Canada, including stops in Las Vegas, Chicago, and Montreal.



The concert tour is named “In The Round” because during each show, Groban will be singing in the middle of a 360 degree stage. This will allow him to see and interact with fans from all sides of the arena. A variety of top-notch musicians will join Groban on the tour.



“People who are looking for affordable tickets to the Josh Groban ‘In The Round’ tour are in luck, because we have them at TicketCenter.com,” a spokesperson for the company said, adding that Groban tickets usually sell out extremely quickly.



“By purchasing your discount Josh Groban tickets through TicketCenter.com, fans will not miss their opportunity to see him perform live.”



Using the TicketCenter.com website to purchase Josh Groban tickets is easy; a list of the events, locations and dates is featured on a page that is devoted to the singer. To see the available tickets and prices at a specific location, visitors to the site simply need to click on the “view tickets” button for that particular arena. To see other discount concert tickets that are available, music fans can click on the “concerts” tab at the top of the page; this will take them to a huge list of performers.



Because tickets to Josh Groban tend to sell out so quickly, the spokesperson for www.TicketCenter.com is urging fans of the singer to visit the site as soon as possible so they can be sure to get the discounted tickets they are looking for.



About TicketCenter.com

Since it opened in 2007, TicketCenter.com has earned a well-deserved reputation as one of the best online ticket websites. The site features affordable tickets to a huge variety of performers and events, including theater performances, sporting events and concerts that are held throughout the United States and Canada. Fans can often purchase tickets to events that are sold out through TicketCenter.com. The site also offers its customers a 100 percent guarantee, as well as outstanding customer service. Anybody who would like more information about tickets is welcome to call the company directly at 888-730-7192. For more information, please visit http://www.ticketcenter.com/josh-groban-tickets