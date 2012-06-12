Josh Howard's 2012 All Day Basketball Camp and Celebrity Weekend

Dallas, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/12/2012 -- The Josh Howard Foundation will be having their all day basketball camp for boys & girls ages 8yrs and up, starting June 18 – 22, 2012. The camp will cover such drills as: Shooting Techniques, Defense, Ball Handling, Rebounding, Passing, Strength, Agility, Life Skills and Station Work. Also with the camp package includes: T-shirts, Lunches, Door Prizes and Autograph session with Josh Howard, Vince Carter, Kenyon Martin, DeSagana Diop, and Trevor Booker whom all will be volunteering for the camp.



To Register, go to www.joshhowardfoundation.com

- What: 2012 Josh Howard ALL-DAY Basketball Camp – Dallas

- Date: June 18-22, 2012

- Time: 9am-4pm

- Location: Sportsplex at Valley view

- 5702 Alpha Road

- Dallas, TX 75240

- www.sportsplexvvl.com



For Celebrity Weekend Event Tickets Go To: www.joshhowardweekend.com



Friday June 22, 2012 – Keeping in good stride with his weekend of events, the comedy show looks to be full of laughs. On June 22, 2012 hitting the stage will be comedians: Cedman, “Double D”, Vanessa Fraction, “Bruh Man” and Red Grant.



- What: Josh Howard Comedy Show 2012

- When: June 22, 2012- Doors Open at 6:30

- Where: Palladium Ballroom 1135 S. Lamar St Dallas, TX

- Saturday June 23, 2012: Josh Howard and his foundation will be hosting his annual celebrity basketball game. This year’s game will be played at the P.C. Cobb Complex located in downtown Dallas. Competing players thus far include: Terrell Owens, Dez Bryant, Kenyon Martin, Marcus Spears, Marquise Daniels and Rocsi to name a few

- What: Josh Howard Celebrity Basketball Game

- When: Saturday, June 23, 2012 at 5:30 pm

- Where: P.C. Cobb Complex 1702 Cullum Blvd. Dallas, TX (downtown)



The Josh Howard Foundation Mission Statement

The Josh Howard Foundation is dedicated to helping to improve the quality of life of economically challenged communities by utilizing programs and services that focus on academic improvement, community outreach, and athletic and fitness training.



The Josh Howard Foundation Vision Statement

The Josh Howard Foundation is committed to having an active role in uplifting the community. Our innovative programs will help youth to become well-rounded citizens and enhance the quality of life of our senior citizens and the community as a whole.



For more information please visit: www.joshhowardfoundation.com & www.joshhowardweekend.com