Trevor Booker and Josh Howard's Tru Ballers 5 on 5 Basketball Tournament

Mauldin, SC -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/05/2012 -- The city of Mauldin, SC is preparing for yet another unforgettable weekend as NBA star's Trevor Booker and Josh Howard host their 2nd annual Tru Ballers 5 on 5 basketball tournament. Sparking a buzz thought-out the nation, teams from South Carolina, North Carolina, Georgia, Virginia, DC, Maryland, Kentucky, Florida, Texas, Mississippi, and other areas will be participating in this years’ event. The Tru-Ballers 5 on 5 Basketball Tournament will be held June 8-10 at the Mauldin Recreation Center.



Presented by Spinx, Tru-Ballers 5 on 5 Basketball Tournament emerged as a traditional event originating from Kevin Garret, and is now a collaborative effort carried on by Trevor Booker and The Josh Howard Foundation. Creating a competitive atmosphere with a double elimination each game, is like a playoff game because the “winner takes all” and in this instance $5,000. Proceeds raised during this eventful weekend will help build an “inclusive playground” at Sunset Park in Mauldin, for children with disabilities.



“Just as the motto for the Mauldin Miracle League baseball program states that “Every child deserves a chance to play baseball” your donations to this tournament will ensure that “Every child deserves a chance to play”- Mayor Dennis Raines, City of Mauldin.



What: Trevor Booker & Josh Howard Tru-Ballers 5on5 Basketball Tournament

When: June 8-10, 2012

Where: Mauldin Recreation Center, 10 City Center Drive Mauldin, SC 29662



For more information call 202-600-0623 or e-mail truballers5on5@gmail.com