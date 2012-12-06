Josh Jambon Announces New Service Through His Website

Golden Meadow, LA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/06/2012 -- Marine vehicle supplies, especially for large corporations, is increasingly becoming a matter of priority. The cost of acquisition or hiring service providers is becoming higher and higher due to the increasing costs of fossil fuel and other factors. This is an opportunity that CEO Josh Jambon was able to foresee and through his company Jambon Boats, has been able to meet the demand for offshore supply vehicles (OSV), thereby making a name for themselves in the marine supply industry.



Josh Jambon delivers his offshore services to the Gulf of Mexico, South America, and Ghana. With specialized services in delivering some of the popular variants of vessels like supply vessels, Lift Boats, Tugs, SAT vessels, ROV vessels and Barges, Jambon Boat Rentals has been a name to reckon with in the marine vehicle supply industry. There is an increasing opportunity for marine supply owners to develop their business in some of the untapped regions like Gulf of Mexico and Ghana.



Aside from transport of materials, Jambon Boats assists companies into offshore construction and deep sea diving with delivery of vessels of different kinds. The company also specializes in management of vessels for companies who already own a fleet of ship vessels.



"With some of the best in class technical support and vessels that match up international standards, we are able to successfully cater to the companies at a time when the demand for offshore supply vehicles are increasing” says Josh Jambon, CEO of Jambon Boats in Golden Meadow, Louisiana



With an enviable list of efficient vessels in the form of Nicholas C, Lily Jane and Jack Fitz, the company has been able to successfully meet up the requirements of the companies looking for vessels in offshore construction and deep sea diving. The company also offers competitive packages to companies in order to deliver superior services within the proposed budget. Apart from delivering vessels, the company also offers great management support for fleet and vessel management.



About Josh Jambon

Josh Jambon received a management degree in business from the prestigious Nicholas State University. Jambon Boats, the company that Jambon heads as a CEO, has been a consistent name in the vessel business wherein the scope for doing business is getting bigger each day. The company also delivers great technical support for vessels independently thereby allowing large corporations to get their work done within the budget.



For more information about Josh Jambon, log onto www.joshjambon.com or www.jambonboats.com/about-us.html.



Media Contact:



Anthony Xavier

985-475-5412

sales@jambonboats.com

20804 Highway 1

Golden Meadow, LA 70357