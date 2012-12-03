Josh Jambon Is Establishing His Company Jambon Boats as an Industry Leader

Golden Meadow, LA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/03/2012 -- Jambon Boats is a growing offshore support vessel provider for the oil and gas industry. The company was started by Josh Jambon, who has already established himself as an industry leader on the domestic front with his previous company Super-Valu Marine Supply.



Jambon Boats, which was founded in April 2005, is steadily growing a reputation for being reliable and industry leaders when it comes to safety protocols for offshore transport. The company also uses the latest technologies on all vessels and is continuing to expand its vessels to support the growing demand of both major and small oil companies.



Josh Jambon started his company after he recognized the increase in the demand for supply vessels for offshore construction, especially in the Gulf of Mexico. As he stated in a recent interview "I saw the opportunity to serve a very narrow window of services that other companies within the sector weren't offering and decided to size it."



Aside from being able to offer offshore supplies, crew, inshore barges and specialized diving operations for large offshore businesses, Jambon Boats also doubles as a brokerage firm meaning they have the ability to manage a lot of vessels and even issue contracts for boat owners.



Josh Jambon has made sure that they keep up with the latest technology in the field of offshore construction vehicles and vessels, so as to stay ahead of the competition. Of course, innovations in technology have also made sure that the safety of the people is maintained. The company has been aligned with one of the largest providers of independent technical management. This has made sure that the physical condition of their vehicles and vessels certainly meet the industry standards and requirements without an issue.



For more information about the company, Josh Jambon or even the kind of vessels that they possess, one can visit their website, http://www.joshjambon.com.