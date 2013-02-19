Josh Jambon's Marine Service Anticipates Favorable 2013 Ghanaian Economic Climate, Commits to 100-Percent Local Policy

Houma, LA -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/19/2013 -- Ghanaian economy set to remain afloat in 2013: According to recent forecasts released by the Bank of Ghana, the global economy is likely to face lesser challenges moving forward, and as a result, Ghanaian growth is forecasted to strengthen by 3.5 percent this year. “This anticipated growth is definitely aided by the country’s expansion in offshore oil production,” says Josh Jambon, founder of Jambon Boats and its sister company Jambon Marine Service of Ghana. “We stand ready to support and serve Ghana’s maritime market.”



After visiting Africa on a trade mission with the U.S. Department of Commerce in 2010, Jambon decided to expand his services and open an international office in Ghana. The company specializes in providing offshore support vessels (OSV) to the international oil and gas industry. Their vessels assist other companies in drilling, production, construction, diving, and environmental operations.



Ghana’s offshore drilling sector is also expected to be strong in the coming months and years. Since commercial production began at the country’s Jubilee oil field little more than two years ago, a total of 55 million barrels of oil have been produced, according to Tullow Oil, lead producer at the field. Tullow also reported that gross Jubilee field production averaged 72,000 barrels of oil per day (bopd) during 2012. These reports, together with the national bank’s projections, are what Jambon calls “encouraging.”



Jambon Boats aims to be a part of Ghana’s economic growth success. From the very beginning, the company established a 100-percent local operation policy. According to Jambon, the company is dedicated to employing only native people, purchasing local materials, contracting local companies for service and repair, and even furnishing its office with indigenous furniture. “We’re proud to be a part of this economic progress,” Jambon continues.



In keeping with its “local-only” policy, the company appointed Emmanuel Adu Jr., a native of Ghana, to manage and oversee operations of its local Jambon Boats subsidiary.



