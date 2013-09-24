Josh Kotsay Gains Plaudits for Offering in-Depth Reviews of Internet Marketing Tools

San Francisco, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/24/2013 -- Internet marketing is a specialized skill which holds a lot of similarity with traditional marketing but also has many of its own idiosyncrasies and niches, for which special software, products and tools are designed to help marketers manage their campaigns and create positive exposure for their brands. Of these, many are simply exploitative or poorly designed products designed to offer an all-in-one solution that cannot be delivered upon, but diamonds remain in the rough for those who know where to find them. JoshKotsay.com knows how to find them, and has recommended the best of these through his online reviews.



The reviews vary in subject matter from evaluating the best WordPress themes for different styles of websites from blogs to e-commerce, to content generation products such as article generator, and strategy guides to build social traffic numbers and increase backlinks organically.



The reviews all follow an easy to read format and are written in jargon-free plain English so that even newcomers to the field can quickly get to grips with what a product offers and why it is valuable over and above its competitors. The reviews always include a link back to the product site and sometimes even offer exclusive promotions for users to save money on these recommended purchases.



A spokesperson for www.JoshKotsay.com explained, “The work done by the site is a reflection of a professional full time internet marketers genuine opinion of software, products and tools designed to aid in the quest for the best internet marketing exposure possible. Reviews are based on Josh’s own experience with the product, and he recommends only the best products he tries, thereby making sure that visitors to the site will not spend hours scanning through articles about useless products in order to find the ones with real value. The reviews are updated almost every week, so readers interested in the topic area should check back regularly to keep up to date.”



About Josh Kotsay

Josh Kotsay is a review site that evaluates the very latest Internet marketing products and tools. It provides hands-on reviews and insights drawn from real practical experience using the products in question. They only publish a review for the best of the products they test, making recommendations based on their own personal use. For more information, please visit: http://joshkotsay.com/