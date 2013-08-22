Josh Stein Launches Comprehensive Art Deco Condo Page with over 30 Buildings

Miami Beach, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/22/2013 -- Josh Stein, a South Florida realtor, has launched a new Art Deco condo section on his website at JoshSteinRealtor.com. The new page was launched in response to the growing demand for Miami Beach condos, particularly those bearing the unique architectural style that has defined the city.



The comprehensive selection features over 30 of the most popular Art Deco-style residences in Miami Beach. Each condo has a dedicated profile that includes high-resolution images, specifications, and a general description of its features and features. Users can view a list of available residences for sale or rent, with each property in turn featuring its own detailed profile.



The Art Deco condos and their respective units cite data provided by the MLS, the largest electronic real estate database. This ensures accuracy and reliability, with Josh Stein’s professional team making regular updates to account for price changes, new listings, and other developments. The section is informative, well-organized, and aesthetically appealing.



This is the latest in a series of prominent expansions undertaken for the website. Josh Stein had recently launched dedicated pages for Miami Lofts, Preconstruction Condos, and recent condo listings. Additionally, his official website had been upgraded to provide faster loading time and easy navigability. These efforts reflect Josh Stein’s explicit emphasis on taking a technological approach to real estate assistance.



About Josh Stein

Josh Stein is based in Miami Beach and specializes in Miami Beach Luxury Condos and other Miami Beach Real Estate. Owing to his reputation as a leading expert on these property types, he has been referenced by local and national media, and has featured in several real estate magazines.