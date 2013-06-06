Josh Stein Launches Featured Page on St. Regis Condo

Miami Beach, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/06/2013 -- Josh Stein, a Miami Beach-based realtor, has launched a page on the St. Regis Bal Harbour, a major South Florida condominium, on JoshSteinRealtor.com. The dedicated page is in response to the growing market interest in this highly-acclaimed residential high-rise.



The detailed profile offers comprehensive information on the St. Regis, including location, photo gallery, building specifications, architectural styles and design, amenities and features, floor plans, and statistics regarding sales and rentals. The section will expand as residences become available for sale or rent.



For the sake of accuracy and relevance, the page is regularly updated from a range of sources, including the condo’s official website, media or developer reports, independent research from Josh Stein and his team, and data provided by the MLS, a large electronic database of real-estate.



According to media reports and real estate analyses, the St. Regis is among the most affluent, sought-after, and innovative residential building in the Miami Metropolitan Area. Its esteemed status thus inspired the creation of a dedicated and easily accessible section available from the home page of the website.



Located on over nine acres of oceanfront property, the St. Regis consists of 3 towers and a total of 230 residences. Each unit ranges from 1 to 3 bedrooms and from 839 to 3,884 square feet. There is a wide variety of floor plans available, with every residence featuring the following amenities: floor-to-ceiling windows, expansive 11-foot terraces, panoramic views, European-style kitchens, integrated smart technologies, high-efficiency cooling and heating, overflow soaking tubs, and large walk-in closets. Select residences can be accessed via private elevator foyers.



The St. Regis also provides numerous well-known resort-style amenities, such as private beach access, aesthetic common areas designed by the award-winning Yabu Pushelberg, gardens, grand lobby, state-of-the-art fitness center, five-star restaurant, grand ballroom and banquet facilities, wine bar, and 12,000 square-foot spa. Services include 24-hour security, butler, in-suite spa treatment, and concierge.



About Josh Stein

Josh Stein is based in Miami Beach and specializes in Miami Beach Condos and other Miami Beach Real Estate. Owing to his reputation as a leading expert on these property types, he has been referenced by local and national media, and has featured in several real estate magazines.