Josh Stein Launches New Continuum South Beach Section on Website

Miami Beach, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/20/2013 -- Josh Stein, a Miami-based realtor, has launched a new section on his website, JoshSteinRealtor.com, which features the luxury residences of the Continuum South Beach. The section includes a detailed profile of the condominium as a whole, as well as specific information about each unit, derived from both independent research and the MLS, a large electronic database of real-estate.



Users can browse through photographs, a list of floor plans, and a regularly updated list of residences. The listings are up-to-date and provide accurate information on asking price, date of listing, location, property size, type of sale (rent, purchase, or closed), and other relevant information. These details allow prospective homebuyers to find the most recent property available that suits their preferences.



The Continuum South Beach has been described as one of the most popular condominiums in South Florida. It has subsequently been featured in numerous real estate blogs and periodicals, and has won plaudits from several travel sites and magazines. The creation of the new section is likely intended to appeal to a wide and growing market of interested buyers.



In a similar vein, the website also provides a number of other sections, including a directory of Miami condominiums and an inventory of the 100 most recent property sales. Information on home sales allows clients to learn about the local real estate market, which is particularly important for nonresidents interested in Miami properties. For example, users can determine what types of properties are popular, what kinds of homes comprise Miami real estate, and the health of the housing market. Like the aforementioned listing, this one also provides a detailed search option.



About Josh Stein

Josh Stein is based in Miami Beach and specializes in Miami Beach Condos and other Miami Beach Real Estate. He has been referenced by local and national media, and has featured in several real estate magazines.