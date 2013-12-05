Josh Stein Launches New Real Estate Website: www.SouthBeachRentals123.com

Miami Beach, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/05/2013 -- Josh Stein, a prominent Miami Beach Realtor, has launched a new website dedicated to South Beach Rentals at SouthBeachRentals123.com.



The professionally built website is intended to be the top online resource for all rental properties in South Beach. It features a simple and streamlined design that emphasizes aesthetics, navigability, and user friendliness.



Clients are greeted by a large homepage banner that automatically cycles through high resolution images of South Beach and its various properties; this feature is intended to draw in users while also providing an in-depth look at the community and its offerings.



The website’s most prominent feature is its advanced search function, which allows users to find their property based on specific criteria such as bedroom number, price range, square footage, and more. There is also the option of conducting a search through detailed and interactive map, which is particularly useful to the growing number of international home buyers interested in South Beach real estate.



The website also includes a live listing of available South Beach rentals, of which the most sough-after and expensive are featured on the homepage. Users can browse through a large selection of condos, penthouses, lofts, and other rental properties comprising Josh Stein’s comprehensive selection. Each property has a detailed profile that includes an image gallery, specifications, features, and other relevant information drawn from the reliable MLS database.



Additional features of the new website include an option for sellers to list their South Beach property, the ability to create an account that allows for a favorites list, and a free newsletter than be signed up for with only a name and email. The website is designed for optimal convenience and personalization, reflecting Josh Stein’s commitment to providing innovative real estate service.



About Josh Stein

Josh Stein is a recognized leader in Miami Beach and South Beach condos. His principal website, JoshSteinRealtor.com, is among the most trafficked real estate website in South Florida.