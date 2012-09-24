Josh Stein Miami Beach Realtor and SEOMiracle.com Celebrate 2 Years of the Partnership

Miami Beach, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/24/2012 -- Having a terrific online promoter and search engine optimization company is among the top priorities on the list when building a solid foundation for a business. Josh Stein Realtor, the most favorite Miami Beach realtor, first met with SEOMiracle.com 2 years ago and today they celebrate their 2nd business anniversary.



Josh Stein is one of Miami’s top Real Estate agents and leading the way in selling ultra-luxury condos to wealthy Brazilians and Europeans. Many of his clients are trying to locate the very best properties available in Miami. Josh works with both sellers and buyers, to ensure the highest quality of service. Josh Stein has been a Miami Beach Real Estate agent for more than 10 years, selling Miami condos and lofts, as well as luxury waterfront homes and historic art deco condos.



SEOMiracle.com is one of the leading SEO companies in the United States that successfully completed a number of projects for Josh Stein Realtor.



Joshua Hood, CEO and a co-founder of SEOMiracle.com said, “We have been working with Josh Stein Realtor for 2 years now and become well-familiar with all aspects of their business. One of the biggest advantages of a long-term deal is that after a year passes, you look back and notice that you made an enormous progress in learning about your partner’s business which then helps you to move things quickly and get better results 10 times faster than you used to when just starting out.”



On the other side, Josh Stein also had a few thoughts on his mind, “We are truly thankful to SEOMiracle.com and the efforts they put in helping us reach the top of Google search results. These 2 years of our working together brought us great results, including selling some of the most expensive Miami Beach luxury condos that we are still proud of.”



If you would like to know more about Josh Stein Miami Beach Realtor, visit their website http://www.joshsteinrealtor.com/ or call their phone number at 305-791-5596 to get more information about their services.