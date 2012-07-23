Josh Stein Realtor Hires SEOMiracle.com to Help in Promoting The Top Art Deco in South Beach

Miami Beach, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/23/2012 -- South Beach has gone through an architectural revolution in 1930s which brought Art Deco, Nautical Moderne and Streamline Moderne to the Beach. South Beach is known as the world’s largest collection of Art Deco architecture, and Josh Stein is familiar with each item in that collection. JoshSteinRealtor.com has a variety of Art Deco condos in their offer and is ready to help anyone to find his perfect piece of Art Deco.



Josh Stein is one of Miami’s top Real Estate agents and leading the way in selling ultra-luxury condos to wealthy Brazilians and Europeans. Many of his clients are trying to locate the very best properties available in Miami. Josh works with both sellers and buyers, to ensure the highest quality of service. Josh Stein has been a Miami Beach Real Estate agent for more than 10 years, selling Miami condos and lofts, as well as luxury waterfront homes and historic art deco condos.



Josh Stein commented his decision, “All condos that belong to the Art Deco era are breathtaking and I have almost every day a person who walks in to my office and asks questions about these fantastic condos. I believe that owning an Art Deco condo is something that every man who enjoys financial stability should experience Art Deco condo living. All of this is just one of the reasons we try so hard to promote these condos and let people know that there are unique condo living options, available for everyone. We are also proud to say that our partner in this project is SEOMiracle.com who has delivered a number of times.”



If you would like to check out Josh’s luxury properties for sale, you can follow him on Facebook and Twitter, visit his website http://www.joshsteinrealtor.com or call his phone number at 305-791-5596.