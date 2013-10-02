Josh Stein Realtor Launches New Section for Interested Sellers

Miami Beach, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/02/2013 -- South Florida real estate group Josh Stein Realtor has launched a new section at JoshSteinRealtor.com that is aimed at property sellers. It provides prospective sellers of Miami real estate with information about Josh Stein’s sales services.



In particular, the new page emphasizes the various tools, resources, and credentials provided by the acclaimed Realtor. Josh Stein maintains five language-targeted real estate websites for Brazil, France, Germany, Italy, and Russia, each being major markets for South Florida properties. His websites are also among the most-trafficked worldwide, denoting considerable exposure for any listed properties.



Josh Stein also utilized Ciao Bella Marketing, a firm he co-founded in 2009 to provide innovative marketing assistance to clients, particularly in the realm of real estate. As such, he is capable of applying advanced technology, social media, website design, and other tools for advertising a given property; given the importance of the internet in home searches, this comprehensive web-based approach is vital.



The section also highlights Josh Stein’s partnership with Miami Condo Resources, another firm he co-founded that provides assistance in the design, renovation, and property management of residences. Such services ensure that the seller’s property is in ideal condition for real estate tours and presentations to potential buyers.



In addition, the seller’s page highlights other advantages with Josh Stein Realtor, including Mr. Stein’s extensive global network, his intimate experience with South Florida real estate, deep knowledge of new media for marketing, and more.



All told, the section was launched at an opportune time, as the market for Miami properties has become increasingly bullish. This new addition reflects Josh Stein’s explicit dedication to keeping up with new real estate developments so as to better serve his clients.



About Josh Stein

Josh Stein is based in Miami Beach and specializes in Miami Beach Condos and other Miami Beach Real Estate. Owing to his reputation as a leading expert on these property types, he has been referenced by local and national media, and has featured in several real estate magazines.