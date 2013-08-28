Josh Stein Realtor Launches South Beach Penthouse Page

Miami Beach, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/28/2013 -- Josh Stein, a South Florida Realtor specializing in Miami Beach Condos, has launched a page dedicated to South Beach penthouses. The new section was created to meet the growing demand for luxury high-rise properties in the area, particularly among international clients.



Many of the penthouses listed are among the most valuable and prestigious on the market, ranging in price from $200,000 to as much as $16,900,000. Similarly, the majority are located in prominent condos, including the W South Beach, Murano at Portofino, and the Grand Venetian.



Each property has a profile that includes photographs and information on location, building specifications, architectural styles and designs, amenities and features, and more. The section will expand as residences become available for sale and/or rent. The listing is regularly updated to reflect new available penthouses, changes in price, and other developments. The MLS, the largest real estate database, is utilized as a primary source in order to maximize accuracy.



To maximize user-friendliness, the section allows clients to save penthouses to their favorites list, arrange the order of the listing by price, and even adjust the way it is displayed (list form, thumbnail, or a mixture of both). Overall, the section is intended to be navigable and user-friendly, which coincides with Josh Stein’s noted preference for innovative, web-based services.



About Josh Stein

Josh Stein specializes in Miami Beach Penthouses and other properties. Owing to his reputation as a leading expert on these property types, he has been referenced by local and national media several times, even featuring in a number of real estate magazines.