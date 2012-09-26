Josh Stein Realtor Presents Top 5 Miami Luxury Condo Areas to Check Out

Miami Beach, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/26/2012 -- Whether a person wants to purchase a luxury condo in Miami, or any other state, the word luxury means that the best thing would be to contact your local real estate agent, preferably someone who has the knowledge about the condo building. For all who made their decision of purchasing a Miami luxury condo, Josh Stein Realtor decided to help out by promoting top 5 Miami areas that have some of the most affordable prices on luxury condos.



Josh Stein is one of Miami’s top Real Estate agents and leading the way in selling ultra-luxury condos to wealthy Brazilians and Europeans. Many of his clients are trying to locate the very best properties available in Miami. Josh works with both sellers and buyers, to ensure the highest quality of service. Josh Stein has been a Miami Beach Real Estate agent for more than 10 years, selling Miami condos and lofts, as well as luxury waterfront homes and historic art deco condos.



When asked about the promotion, Josh commented, “Miami condos have buyers from around the world who come to Florida and talk to some of the best realtors here, in order to secure their desired real estate. Rushing into buying a Miami luxury condo, without a real estate adviser, is doomed to failure. Josh Stein Realtor has always been at service to all people who know how to appreciate a luxury real estate property. In order to save time when doing a research on the best areas to live in, Josh Stein Realtor is bringing top 5 Miami areas that are worth checking out when looking for a Miami luxury condo. All of them come with affordable prices which in few years can turn in to a great investment.”



If you would like to know more about Miami Beach luxury condos, visit their website http://www.joshsteinrealtor.com/luxury-condos or call their phone number at 305-791-5596 to get more information about their services.