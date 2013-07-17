Josh Stein Realtor Twitter Account Nearing Five Thousand Followers

Miami Beach, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/17/2013 -- Josh Stein, a reputable Miami Beach Realtor, has achieved a significant milestone in social media, with his Twitter account – Josh Stein Miami @ miamicondos – nearing 5,000 followers, considerably higher than many contemporary real estate figures.



Josh Stein had explicitly expanded onto social media so as to engage with both existing and potential clients, as well as to better inform the wider community about relevant real estate news. This success in the utilization of a social networking platform is significant, as many industry analysts consider such venues as being vital to business growth.



This achievement is the latest in a series of online developments undertaken by Josh Stein. In recent months, the realtor launched a new section on his official website, JoshSteinRealtor.com, which added several preconstruction and luxury condominiums. Each includes a detailed profile compiled by both independent research and MLS information, a large electronic database of real-estate.



The listings are up-to-date and provide accurate information on asking price, date of listing location, property size, and other relevant details. The directory includes a variety of properties, ranging from condos to single-family homes. Most of these located in and around the Miami Beach area, and including communities such as Bal Harbor, Sunny Isles, South Beach, and more.



Additionally, the listing can be explored through an advance search feature that allows users to specify the specific property they are searching for. Clients can search by property type, asking price, and location. This feature allows prospective homebuyers to find the most recent property available that suits their preferences.



Similarly, the website also provides a list of the 100 most recent property sales. Information on home sales allows clients to learn about the local real estate market, which is particularly important for nonresidents interested in Miami properties. For example, users can determine what types of properties are popular, what kinds of homes comprise Miami real estate, and the health of the housing market. Like the aforementioned listing, this one also provides a detailed search option.



Josh Stein is a Miami Beach resident with a particular specialization on Miami Beach Condos and other Miami Beach Real Estate. He has been referenced by local and national media, and has featured in several real estate magazines.