JoshSteinRealtor.com Launches #1 Resource for Pre-Construction Condos

Josh Stein Realtor, a South Florida real estate specialist based in Miami Beach, has launched a section devoted to preconstruction condos on its official website, JoshSteinRealtor.com. The new page is intended to serve as the top resource for buyers interested in preconstruction condos in South Florida.



All of the region’s most popular and acclaimed condos are listed in the page. The 29 condos include such widely-anticipated developments as One Thousand Museum, Faena House, SLS Brickell, Edition, Apogee Beach, and many others. Each condo includes a detailed profile that relies on Josh Stein’s professional research and data provided by the MLS, the largest electronic database of real estate.



Most of these condos are scheduled for completion between 2014 and 2015. According to media reports and real estate analyses, these are among the most expensive, anticipated, and innovative residential projects currently under construction in South Florida. Their esteemed status, in conjunction with the growing popularity for Miami properties, was a major motivation for the creation of this dedicated section.



Each condo’s profile is regularly updated and fact-checked to ensure a high level of topicality and accuracy. Sources include official websites for the condominiums (if available), media or developer reports, and independent research from Josh Stein and his team. The information provided includes details on location, building specifications, architectural styles and designs, amenities and features, floor plans, and statistics regarding sales and rentals. The section will expand as residences become available for sale and/or rent.



About Josh Stein

Josh Stein is based in Miami Beach and specializes in Miami Beach Condos and other luxury real estate throughout South Florida. Owing to his reputation as a leading expert on these property types, he has been referenced by local and national media, and has featured in several real estate magazines.