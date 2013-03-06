JoshSteinRealtor.com Launches Real Estate Sellers Portal

Miami Beach, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/06/2013 -- Josh Stein, a Miami-based realtor, has launched a new section devoted to serving real estate sellers on his website, JoshSteinRealtor.com. The section details the various services and advantages available to assist Interested Sellers in the most effective way possible. These include a global network comprising 5 language-targeted real estate websites (Brazil, Russia, Italy, Germany, and France); Ciao Bella, a web-marketing company owned and operate by Josh Stein that provides assistance in web design, social media, search engine optimization, and more; and Miami Condo Resources, a partner company co-founded by Josh Stein that assists in the design, renovation, and management of a seller’s property.



Josh Stein emphasizes direct engagement with sellers to better serve their precise needs and preferences. The sellers’ portal notes that he has many years of experience in selling real estate, and that he utilizes a large network of professional contacts throughout the real estate industry. He promises a comprehensive approach to his assistance that will maximize the seller’s preferred price.



In addition to the sellers’ portal, the website also provides a live listing of around 33 of the most popular residential condominiums in South Florida, each with a detailed profile compiled by both independent research and data provided by the MLS, a large electronic database of real-estate.



The listings are up-to-date and provide accurate information on asking price, date of listing location, property size, and other relevant details. The directory includes a variety of properties, ranging from condos to single-family homes. Most of these located in and around the Miami Beach area, and including communities such as Bal Harbor, Sunny Isles, South Beach, and more.



Additionally, the listing can be explored through an advance search feature that allows users to specify the specific property they are searching for. Clients can search by property type, asking price, and location. This feature allows prospective homebuyers to find the most recent property available that suits their preferences.



Similarly, the website also provides a list of the 100 most recent property sales. Information on home sales allows clients to learn about the local real estate market, which is particularly important for nonresidents interested in Miami properties. For example, users can determine what types of properties are popular, what kinds of homes comprise Miami real estate, and the health of the housing market. Like the aforementioned listing, this one also provides a detailed search option.



About Josh Stein

Josh Stein is based in Miami Beach and specializes in Miami Beach Condos and other Miami Beach Real Estate. He has been referenced by local and national media, and has featured in several real estate magazines.