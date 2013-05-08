JoshSteinRealtor.com Launches Top Preconstruction Condos Page

Miami Beach, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/08/2013 -- Josh Stein, a Miami-based realtor, has launched a new section on his website, JoshSteinRealtor.com, which features the top preconstruction condominiums in the South Florida. So far, four of the most acclaimed condos are listed, each with a detailed profile citing both independent research and data provided by the MLS, a large electronic database of real estate.



The preconstruction buildings thus far covered are SLS Brickell, ICON Bay, 1100 Millecento, and 1000 Museum; most are scheduled for completion between 2014 and 2015. According to media reports and real estate analyses, these are among the most expensive, anticipated, and innovative residential projects currently under construction in South Florida. Their esteemed status thus motivated the creation of their own dedicated section, which is accessible from the home page of the website.



Each condo’s profile is regularly updated as more news is released, with an emphasis on topicality and accuracy. Sources include official websites for the condominiums (if available), media or developer reports, and independent research from Josh Stein and his team. The information provided includes details on location, building specifications, architectural styles and designs, amenities and features, floor plans, and statistics regarding sales and rentals. The section will expand as residences become available for sale and/or rent.



About Josh Stein

Josh Stein is based in Miami Beach and specializes in Miami Beach Condos and other Miami Beach Real Estate. Owing to his reputation as a leading expert on these property types, he has been referenced by local and national media, and has featured in several real estate magazines.