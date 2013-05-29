JoshSteinRealtor.com Now Featuring Nine Most Popular Pre-Construction Condos

Miami Beach, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/29/2013 -- Realtor Josh Stein is now featuring the top nine preconstruction condos in South Florida, viewable through a dedicated section on his website, JoshSteinRealtor.com. These recent additions are in response to the growing market interest in upcoming luxury condo projects.



The featured preconstruction buildings include Faena House, Regalia Miami, Porsche Design Tower, SLS Brickell, ICON Bay, 1100 Millecento, 1000 Museum, and others. Most are scheduled for completion between 2014 and 2015. Each one has detailed profile citing both independent research and data provided Regalia Miami by the MLS, a large electronic database of real-estate.



According to media reports and real estate analyses, these are among the most expensive, anticipated, and innovative residential projects currently under construction in South Florida. Their esteemed status thus motivated the creation of their own dedicated section, which was launched several weeks ago, and which is accessible from the home page of the website.



Each condo’s profile is regularly updated as more news is released, with an emphasis on topicality and accuracy. Sources include official websites for the condominiums (if available), media or developer reports, and independent research from Josh Stein and his team. The information provided includes details on location, building specifications, architectural styles and designs, amenities and features, floor plans, and statistics regarding sales and rentals. The section will expand as residences become available for sale and/or rent.



About Josh Stein

Josh Stein is based in Miami Beach and specializes in Miami Beach Luxury Condos and other Miami Beach Real Estate. Owing to his reputation as a leading expert on these property types, he has been referenced by local and national media, and has featured in several real estate magazines.