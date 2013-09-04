JoshSteinRealtor.com Offering Map Search Features

Miami Beach, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/04/2013 -- JoshSteinRealtor.com, the official website of South Florida real estate expert Josh Stein, is now offering an innovative map search function that facilitates precise property searches. The new feature was launched to meet the growing demand of homebuyers, who are increasingly utilizing web-based tools for their searches.



Using Google Maps, homes are identified by simple icons that denote property type and price. Clicking an icon opens a window that allows users to view basic statistics on the property, including the address, living space, number of bedrooms, and MLS number. Clicking the window in turn leads to a detailed profile on the property, which includes more information on its features, as well as high resolution images.



As with Google Maps, users can navigate throughout the map and zoom in and out. While all available properties are visible by default, users can input their desired specifications in a left-hand menu, searching for their property based on community, price range, and square footage. Clients can even include special features such as whether the property is pet friendly, includes a pool, is a short sale, and more.



Overall, the feature is intended to maximize personalization and efficiency, in keeping with Josh Stein’s own stated aims. The Miami Real Estate Map Search is one of several new additions that have made JoshSteinRealtor.com one of the most trafficked South Florida real estate resources on the internet. The website recently expanded its already-extensive selection of preconstruction condos and urban lofts, while overhauling its servers to promote faster searches.



About Josh Stein

Josh Stein is a Miami Beach resident who is one of most prominent specialists on Miami Beach Condos and lofts in South Florida. Subsequently, his expertise has been cited in multiple publications.