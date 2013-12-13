JoshSteinRealtor.com Release New Information on St Regis Bal Harbour Residences

Miami Beach, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/13/2013 -- Miami Beach real estate specialist Josh Stein has provided new information on the St Regis Bal Harbour Residences through a dedication section on his official website at JoshSteinRealtor.com.



The page serves as a comprehensive guide on the prominent luxury condo, and subsequently incorporates a wide variety of informative functions and features. These include a descriptive summary of features and amenities, an interactive map locator, a list of specifications and floor plans, an introductory video tour and image gallery, and a live listing of all available condos for sale or rent.



According to industry and media reports, the St. Regis is among the most affluent, sought-after, and innovative residential building in the Miami Metropolitan Area. Its esteemed status thus inspired the creation of a dedicated and easily accessible section available from the home page of the website.



Located on over nine acres of oceanfront property, the St. Regis comprises three towers and a total of 230 residences. Each unit ranges from one to three bedrooms and from 839 to 3,884 square feet. There is a wide variety of floor plans available, with every residence featuring the following amenities: floor-to-ceiling windows, expansive 11-foot terraces, panoramic views, European-style kitchens, integrated smart technologies, high-efficiency cooling and heating, overflow soaking tubs, and large walk-in closets. Select residences can be accessed via private elevator foyers.



The St. Regis also provides numerous well-known resort-style amenities, such as private beach access, aesthetic common areas designed by the award-winning Yabu Pushelberg, gardens, grand lobby, state-of-the-art fitness center, five-star restaurant, grand ballroom and banquet facilities, wine bar, and 12,000 square-foot spa. Services include 24-hour security, butler, in-suite spa treatment, and concierge.



For the sake of accuracy and relevance, the page is regularly updated from a range of sources, including the condo’s official website, media or developer reports, independent research from Josh Stein and his team, and data provided by the MLS, a large electronic database of real-estate



About Josh Stein

Josh Stein is based in Miami Beach and specializes in Miami Beach Condos and other luxury real estate throughout South Florida. Owing to his reputation as a leading expert on these property types, he has been referenced by local and national media, and has featured in several real estate magazines.