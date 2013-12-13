Josh Stein Realtor

JoshSteinRealtor.com Release New Information on St Regis Bal Harbour Residences

Miami Beach real estate specialist Josh Stein has provided new information on the St Regis at Bal Harbour through a dedication section on his official website at JoshSteinRealtor.com.

 

Miami Beach, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/13/2013 -- Miami Beach real estate specialist Josh Stein has provided new information on the St Regis Bal Harbour Residences through a dedication section on his official website at JoshSteinRealtor.com.

The page serves as a comprehensive guide on the prominent luxury condo, and subsequently incorporates a wide variety of informative functions and features. These include a descriptive summary of features and amenities, an interactive map locator, a list of specifications and floor plans, an introductory video tour and image gallery, and a live listing of all available condos for sale or rent.

According to industry and media reports, the St. Regis is among the most affluent, sought-after, and innovative residential building in the Miami Metropolitan Area. Its esteemed status thus inspired the creation of a dedicated and easily accessible section available from the home page of the website.

Located on over nine acres of oceanfront property, the St. Regis comprises three towers and a total of 230 residences. Each unit ranges from one to three bedrooms and from 839 to 3,884 square feet. There is a wide variety of floor plans available, with every residence featuring the following amenities: floor-to-ceiling windows, expansive 11-foot terraces, panoramic views, European-style kitchens, integrated smart technologies, high-efficiency cooling and heating, overflow soaking tubs, and large walk-in closets. Select residences can be accessed via private elevator foyers.

The St. Regis also provides numerous well-known resort-style amenities, such as private beach access, aesthetic common areas designed by the award-winning Yabu Pushelberg, gardens, grand lobby, state-of-the-art fitness center, five-star restaurant, grand ballroom and banquet facilities, wine bar, and 12,000 square-foot spa. Services include 24-hour security, butler, in-suite spa treatment, and concierge.

For the sake of accuracy and relevance, the page is regularly updated from a range of sources, including the condo’s official website, media or developer reports, independent research from Josh Stein and his team, and data provided by the MLS, a large electronic database of real-estate

About Josh Stein
Josh Stein is based in Miami Beach and specializes in Miami Beach Condos and other luxury real estate throughout South Florida. Owing to his reputation as a leading expert on these property types, he has been referenced by local and national media, and has featured in several real estate magazines.

Source: Josh Stein Realtor
Posted Friday, December 13, 2013 at 9:56 AM CST - Permalink

 