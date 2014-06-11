Joshua Cohen Invites the Public to Join to His Ideology to Stick with Roots of Families via "The Heritage Source" Through Go Fund Me Campaign

Matawan, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/11/2014 -- It's human nature to love one's family deeply and have the desire to respect and admire their past by preserving the truth of any given family's fascinating heritage. This is where The Heritage Source steps in. Instead of dull, dry historical books that only offer a fractional glimpse as to one's legacy, The Heritage Source allows anyone to build and display their entire heritage all the way back to the roots of a family's origins.



The old family tree methods that only attempt to connect descedents through birth dates or a DNA profile type methods have become mundane. The Heritage Source allows anyone to unite with known and unknown branches of family in a way that all may share in the preservation of a family’s precious heritage so that cherished memories shall ever be forgotten.



Just one of the aspects of The Heritage Source that has everyone so excited is that people will finally be able to gather all those old stories they grew up on, all the photos, recipes, heirlooms, videos and so much more. Genealogists and family historians will be able to allow other family members to come together and share their collective images, stories and experiences so that they may contribute to finally realizing an amazing and complete family heritage for generations to come.



These are one of the few aspects of what “The Heritage Source” can provide. It is going to help bring families closer together. Backers of this crowdfunding project will bring joy in a most interesting way which has never tried before.



GoFundMe Page: http://bit.ly/1raiKge