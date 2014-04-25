Joshua Downey Showcases Beautiful Waterfront Homes on Canyon Lake for Sale

McQueeney, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/25/2014 -- Joshua Downey is a leading real estate agent when it comes to selling waterfront homes on Canyon Lake and surrounding areas of Central Texas. The real estate agent has gained a great reputation in the local market for providing all types of residential and waterfront properties to clients from all over the state. The realtor has showcased a beautiful waterfront house on Canyon Lake on his website. His website also offers some of the most beautiful waterfront homes from several other areas of Texas that include Lake Dunlap, New Braunfels, Lake McQueeney, Seguin, Lake Placid, Meadow Lake and Lake Seguin. To make the property search easier for its clients, Joshua has put up an advanced search option on his website that helps people search by body of water, city, highest and lowest price, number of bedrooms, square footage and much more.



Speaking about the elegant waterfront homes on Canyon Lake, Joshua Downey said, “My website displays all of the waterfront properties for sale on Canyon Lake”. The property listing number 188484 is a gorgeous waterfront house in Canyon Lake Hills. The house comes with some high-end amenities like a master bedroom, master bathroom, media room, security and surveillance systems, laundry room, gaming room, multiple dining areas, fireplaces and smoke detectors. Consisting of four bathrooms, three living rooms, two dining areas and four bedrooms, it is one of many Canyon Lake properties for sale on my website. The carport attached to the house can accommodate two vehicles. The neighborhood features many great amenities such as a tennis and basketball court, swimming pool, BBQ and grill, boat ramp and club house.



This beautiful waterfront house in Canyon Lake is listed for$ 599,900, and prospects who wish to purchase it can contact me for additional information. The more information request form is available on my website, which requires filling up of personal information like the first name, last name, phone number, email address and private message.”



You can now search for property listings on your Apple mobile phone by downloading a mobile app called myAgent from Joshua’s website. The real estate agent has put thousands of properties on his website that include condominiums, waterfront homes, residential houses, townhouses, luxurious villas, investment properties and foreclosures.



Speaking further, Joshua added, “I provide the simplest method for searching properties through my online website. Customers can use the custom search option to find properties according to their requirements and budget, or they can sign up for regular email updates where I provide up to date information about latest listings on my website.”



If you are looking for best deals on Lake McQueeney real estate and homes in Texas, you can visit Joshua Downey’s website.



About Joshua Downey

Joshua Downey is one of the leading real estate agents who offer beautiful residential and waterfront properties to buyers at the best possible price. The realtor has years of experience in the industry, and has served many clients in Central Texas and surrounding areas. If you are looking to search for real estate listings on Seguin Texas, you can contact Joshua to find the right property for you.



Contact Details



LakeMCQueeneyProperty

8610 F.M. 725

McQueeney

TX - 78123

United States

Phone: 830+708+2986

Website: http://www.lakemcqueeneyproperty.com/

Email: Joshua@joshuadowney.com