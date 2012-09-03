Joshua Kerrigan and Yacht Management Announce Partnership With Tow Boat US

New York City, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/03/2012 -- In order to better serve his clients and provide them with the customer service and quality they have come to expect from Yacht Management, Joshua Kerrigan is proud to announce that his company has formed a strategic partnership with Tow Boat US. As a result of this partnership, clients from Yacht Management will be able to access water towboat coverage 24 hours per day, seven days per week.



The partnership came about as Joshua Kerrigan reviewed the services that Yacht Management provided to clients and looked for ways to make those services even more beneficial. Towboat coverage seemed to be the one area in which his clients might need additional services.



"It's an uncomfortable truth that many people who own luxury yachts will need a tow boat from time to time," says Joshua Kerrigan. "The unexpected can always take place, especially when you're dealing with thousands of pieces of interconnected machinery, so it can be hard to plan for everything well in advance. Towing is, unfortunately, a necessity when something terrible happens and the yacht will no longer move."



Tow Boat US was named 2011 Boat Tower of the year, and the company provides a 24-hour per day dispatch. The company provides fast and courteous service, and the staff is highly trained and well versed in all safety techniques.



"When I was looking for companies to provide towing to my clients, I wanted to make sure the company I partnered with had a great customer service record," Joshua Kerrigan says. "It’s something my clients have always expected of my company, and I wanted to make sure my partner could provide the same level of service. I couldn't be happier with Tow Boat US in this regard."



The membership in Tow Boat US is free to all Yacht Management clients, Joshua Kerrigan says, and the coverage will also be provided to all new clients of Yacht Management.



"I've been telling my clients that now would be a great time to refer friends and family to Yacht Management," Joshua Kerrigan says. "This new service will really be helpful for many clients, and it might offer others very valuable peace of mind. Just knowing that you have someone to call when something goes wrong is really hard to put a price on. I expect many clients, both old and new, to be pleased with this new service we're offering."



