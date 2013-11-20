Joshua Sanchez Starts Indiegogo Campaign with a Funding Goal of $20,000 to Introduce Healthy Alternative Snack Gorilla Grub

Salt Lake City, UT -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/20/2013 -- Joshua Sanchez has always been an advocate of healthy living. 6 months ago, he was inspired by his 2 year old daughter to create a healthy snack that was not only good for her, but that she could enjoy. That's how Gorilla Grub Co was born.



Gorilla Grub CO fuses most of the principles and practices that every company should have or should eventually incorporate. The product’s main ingredient is banana. The organic compost made from the peels will be shared with organic farmers. This will make Gorilla Grub CO a product with zero waste. Through alternative energy sources (solar/wind), Joshua and team plans on reducing their carbon footprint dramatically. Only biodegradable materials will be used for the packaging of Gorilla Grub.



Health Benefits:

- mPotassium-is needed to transport ions between cells — this is a major factor in a healthy metabolism and good cardiovascular health.

- mVitamin E & Good Fats- have cholesterol lowering effects, aid in weight loss.

- Magnesium- prevents cardiovascular disease, regulates high blood pressure, treats diabetes, migraines, insomnia, and depression.

- Phosphorus- makes up 1% of human body weight, essential for building strong bones and teeth.

Money raised from this fundraiser will be used for

- EQUIPMENT (55%) - commercial grade ovens (energy efficient), commercial mixers, dryer machine and a few miscellaneous kitchen items.

- REWARDS (25%) - material for shirts/stickers/website/gorilla group, etc.

- KITCHEN SPACE (16%) - includes any miscellaneous equipment, dishes, and furnishings as well as any permit fees.

- Indiegogo (4%)- Remaining 4% will go to Indiegogo for running the campaign.



This campaign will receive all funds raised even if it does not reach its goal. Funding duration: November 14, 2013 - December 24, 2013 (11:59pm PT).



Indiegogo Page: http://igg.me/at/gorillagrub/x/5393648