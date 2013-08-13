Joshua Visco Opens Law Offices in Rancho Cucamonga Experienced in Criminal Defense

Rancho Cucamonga, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/13/2013 -- Statistics in California over the last 15 years indicate 75% - 85% of all DUI arrests resulted in a conviction. With such overwhelming odds facing the residents of the area, former prosecutor turned criminal defense attorney Joshua Visco recently announced the grand opening of his law office in the local Rancho Cucamonga area.



Says attorney Visco, "In the State of California, everyday of the week, people are pulled over and charged with DUI. While the police like to insinuate their ongoing DUI arrests are making the highways and roads a safer place, a great many of those DUI arrests, and follow-up charges, are unfair, illegal and unwarranted."



Visco explains California punishes those convicted of DUI charges harshly, saying, "No longer are drivers who are arrested for driving under the influence escorted home and given a simple slap on the wrist. No, today's judgments associated with being convicted of a DUI include heavy fines, community service, probation and possible jail time. This is especially true if you were arrested of a DUI causing injury. These are felonies that can affect you for many years to come, causing you to spend up to 16 months in a county jail or 2-3 years in a state prison. Additionally you could lose your insurance, have a long term revocation of your driver's license, and be required to have an ignition interlock device, among other consequences."



Visco urges anyone who has been arrested for DUI to consult an attorney immediately for a consultation. "Often, accidents that cause injuries are labeled as “DUI causing injury” when in fact, there were other factors that contributed to or caused the accident. A quality attorney will fully investigate the case, working with accident reconstruction specialists and experts to determine how the accident occurred. They should also review the case to determine if law enforcement made any errors in determining the BAC at the time of the accident."



According to Visco, the most important thing to remember when facing DUI charges is not to assume guilt. "Many people assume that the evidence against them is overwhelming and they’ll be convicted no matter what. Nothing could be further from the truth! A solid DUI defense will allow you to stand up against the charges imposed on you with confidence."



About The Law Offices of Joshua P. Visco

As a former prosecutor with the San Bernardino County District Attorney's Office, Joshua Visco brings his experience to the defense side of the table in his new Rancho Cucamonga offices. While with the district attorney’s office, Mr. Visco handled thousands of misdemeanor and felony cases. Now as a criminal defense attorney, Mr. Visco uses his experience as a prosecutor to help the criminally accused fight for their rights.