Josiah Leon Looks to Raise $20,000 via Kickstarter to Fund His Upcoming Music Video Project 'By Your Side'

Lysander, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/24/2014 -- Just recently a singer/songwriter, by the name of Josiah Leon, has been racking up a handful of Youtube views for his original songs (in order from most recent to least recent), "By Your Side", "You", and "Packin' My Bags". The most relevant of these songs, in regards to views, is titled "You". This particular song has reached over 120,000 views and continues to climb gradually every day. Josiah’s song, "By Your Side" was uploaded about two weeks ago and has just over 50,000 views.



He has been hard at work every day trying to further his career in music. In order to reach his goals Josiah is starting a Kickstarter project that focuses solely on one song, "By Your Side". "By Your Side", he feels, defines him the best as the type of artist he wants to become. It has an R&B feel, but is very pop influenced. By starting this Kickstarter project he plans on reaching a wider audience with more professional content to accompany his most recent original song. The Kickstarter project is ambitiously goaled at $20,000 in 20 days. The funding will go directly to the making of the music video and studio time for improving the song. Josiah is extremely confident and passionate about his project and has high hopes that it will begin to gain more and more support from his fellow community and those who believe in what he's doing.



Josiah has gotten everything lined up for when this project is completed to ensure that it becomes successful.



All his backers can trust that he will follow through with everything he plans to do with this project and more.



This project will only be funded if at least $20,000 is pledged by Mon, May 12 2014 5:15 AM +05:30.



Kickstarter Page: http://kck.st/1fm6Sgt