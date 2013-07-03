Journal of Commercial Biotechnology Announces Publication of July Issue

Washington, DC -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/03/2013 -- The Journal of Commercial Biotechnology announces the publication of the July 2013 issue, featuring new papers on biotechnology management and commercialization.



The Journal of Commercial Biotechnology, in print since 1994, is the definitive international quarterly publication for bioscience business professionals. The Journal is designed specifically for those professionals who need to enhance their knowledge of biotechnology business strategy and management, improve and advance their product development or want to keep up-to-date with current issues and industry trends.



Complete details and the latest issue are available at http://CommercialBiotechnology.com .



Journal of Commercial Biotechnology Vol 19, Issue 3 (2013)



Patenting human genes and mutations: A personal perspective

- Ananda Mohan Chakrabarty



The polyvalent scientist: the added value of management training

- Maria Theodosiou, Arsia Amir-Aslani



A Role for Virtual Biotechnology Companies in Drug Discovery and Development?

- Dianne Nicol, Johnathon Liddicoat, Christine Critchley



The role of specialization in mutual fund investment strategies: An exploratory study of the life sciences industry.

- Osne Frans Kirzner, Lorraine Marie Uhlaner



Culture and the Principles of Biomedical Ethics

- Kola Abimbola



The relevance and importance of business development and licensing in the biopharmaceutical industry.

- Roger Davies



Patent Licensing Considerations for Biologics under the BPCIA

- Sheila Swaroop, Carol Pitzel Cruz



Evergreening patents: The Indian Supreme Court rejects patenting of incremental improvements

- Joanna Brougher



The life sciences industry and the changing IP landscape

- Gareth Williams



EU Legal & Regulatory Update

- Ewan Grist



Book Review: The crowdfunding revolution: How to raise venture capital using social media

- Steven S. Ma



About the Journal of Commercial Biotechnology

The Journal of Commercial Biotechnology, in print since 1994, is the definitive international quarterly publication for bioscience business professionals. The Journal is designed specifically for those professionals who need to enhance their knowledge of biotechnology business strategy and management, improve and advance their product development or want to keep up-to-date with current issues and industry trends.



Each issue publishes peer-reviewed, authoritative, cutting-edge articles written by the leading practitioners and researchers in the field, addressing topics such as:



- Management

- Policy

- Finance

- Law

- Regulation

- Bioethics



The Journal of Commercial Biotechnology is a unique forum for all those involved in biotechnology commercialization to present, share, and explore new ideas, latest thinking and best practices, making it an indispensable guide for those developing projects and careers within this fast moving field.



Media Contact:

Yali Friedman, Ph.D.

editor@commercialbiotechnology.com

Washington, DC

http://www.commercialbiotechnology.com