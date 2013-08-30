Journal Therapy: The Benefits of Journal Writing for Adults, Speedy Publishing's New Self-Help Book Published

Newark, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/30/2013 -- From Craig O'Reilly comes a great book published under the imprint Overcoming.



"Journal Therapy: The Benefits of Journal Writing For Adults" is a text that can help any adult get back in touch with their inner self or simply just keep track of daily tasks. It is a pretty special journal as it allows the adult to log things as they would want. That is the great thing a zero content book, it allows for a bit of creativity on the users part. The text is a great tool for any adult that wishes to get their journaling done correctly. The author has ensured that he has included as many options of the reader to use as possible. Journaling is becoming a lost art to many while for the select few it is the best way that they know to be able to keep a track of everything that is happening in their lives.



About Craig O'Reilly

Why would an author want a journal? Craig O'Reilly can tell you. As an adult he found that he had to find a way to document certain things and he found that a regular journal could fill his needs. As a result of this he had to try and find another solution. After a period of brainstorming he figured it out. He made the decision to create his own journal. It was crafted in such a way that he was able to do what he needed to get the job don effectively. He then made the decision to share his creation with other so that they would have more options that the conventional journals to select from. Craig is of the opinion that this is his best work to date and markets it as such.



Pick up a copy of Journal Therapy: The Benefits of Journal Writing For Adults at all major online and offline retail stores or ask your librarian to stock it.



Journal Therapy: The Benefits of Journal Writing For Adults at Amazon.Com http://www.amazon.com/Journal-Therapy-Benefits-Writing-Adults/dp/162884695X



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Journal Therapy: The Benefits of Journal Writing For Adults * by Craig O'Reilly

Publication Date: July 15, 2013

Digital ISBN: 9781628846959

Print ISBN: 9781628846959

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