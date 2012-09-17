Journey of Julian Rhine' from the White Rhino

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/17/2012 -- Julian Rhine alias White Rhino is a rapper, singer, composer, song writer, bassist, guitarist, pianist, Mets fan, and animal lover born and raised in Brooklyn New York. He received his diploma from Vanderbilt University in the year 2010. This Brooklyn rapper is now based in Manhattan’s East Village where he spends most of his time relaxing in the backyard and flowing in his hot tub. Recently he came up with his album ‘Journey of Julian Rhine’ where one can find the American rock and roll music mixed with hip hop. The Brooklyn artist on his album combines the grittiness of The Notorious B.I.G along and Nirvana along with experimental sounds similar to Kid Cudi, Deadmau5 and Radiohead. The songwriting is excellent and the first song of the album is “Stunning”.



The music video of the album has already been filmed and is expected to release this month. You can also check out their behind the scenes video on YouTube. There is another song from the album known as “New York City” which is considered to be a pop anthem with delightful lyrics. Similarly “Phase It Out” from the album is an electro-trance-hop record that has already made an impact by being featured in the Aldo shoe store in SoHo. The best part about this East Village Artist is the fresh sound--he has introduced a psychotic, powerful, poignant soundscape in the album without using any single sample.



This multi-instrumentalist and rugged rapper was the star of Webster Hall on June 30 where the entire show was sold out. The promoters of the show were so happy with the performance of the dope rapper that he was invited to come back and play anytime. Moreover, the owner of Sullivan Hall who was present at the show invited the hip hop artist to showcase their show for CMJ on Saturday, October 20th. The performance of the Brooklyn musician matched with the nightlife style of the New York City club and people went crazy. Hopefully the Brooklyn hip hop artist will headline in more upcoming New York City Concerts and offer people of the New York City Bar scene with some extraordinary music.



The songs from the album released by Julian Rhine p/k/a White Rhino have already started to top the charts and people are of the opinion that the New York City DJ (or New York City Producer) has come up with some mind blowing music. On top of that some have even stated that the album released has created a genre of its own and nothing can be compared with the music of the East Village Musician. The originality and the genre defining music have already been termed as iconoclastic satire. For more on the album, you can visit the site at www.whiterhinomusic.com.



About White Rhino

Website: http://www.whiterhinomusic.com