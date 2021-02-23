Journey to Faith on Next Steps Forward

Phoenix, AZ -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/23/2021 -- In 2000, Garrett broke barriers when she became the first African-American woman to host a network late-night show, NBC's LATER w/ Cynthia Garrett. Garrett currently hosts and produces The Sessions w/ Cynthia Garrett which airs weekly around the world on TBN, the top faith and family network. The show is centered around honest talk about real women's issues and bringing Godly wisdom to topics such as identity, parenting, dating, marriage and forgiveness. Garrett is also seen regularly on FOX News's 'The Ingraham Angle' and 'The Story with Martha McCallum,' providing commentary on culture, education and other social issues.



A prolific writer, Garrett's opinion pieces and editorials can be seen in prominent publications like Newsweek. In addition, she is the author of two books, Prodigal Daughter: A Journey Home to Identity, an autobiography about overcoming childhood sexual abuse, rape, and addiction and her second book I Choose Victory: Moving From Victim To Victor. Garrett is a graduate of the University of Southern California Law School and holds a certificate in comparative law from Oxford University. She is a sought-after speaker, ordained minister and the founder of Cynthia Garrett Ministries and The Bernard Garrett Sr. Foundation.



"Cynthia is a well respected and reasoned voice on contemporary culture and social issues, her appearance on Next Steps Forward is especially relevant and timely when people are looking for a fresh and faith-based perspective now more than ever. She is a true role model for all individuals, particularly women and girls, when it comes to empowerment, identity and living in faith."



Each week, Next Steps Forward features prominent leaders from the worlds of business, sports, entertainment, medicine, politics, and public policy. Meek, co-founder and chairman of Soldier Strong, a national nonprofit dedicated to connecting military veterans with revolutionary medical technology to help them take the next steps forward into life after service, hosts the informative, uplifting hour on the VoiceAmerica Talk Radio Network every Tuesday at 1 p.m. ET/10 a.m. PT.https://www.voiceamerica.com/show/3964



