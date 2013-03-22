Journey to Happiness and Success Teaches Readers How to Be Successful

Gulf Coast, MS -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/22/2013 -- Journey To Happiness And Success is a new website that has been launched to teach readers from all over the world how to become successful in life. Launched by Windy Davis, the site aims to teach others how to find happiness in their lives through improving their motivation and dedication to succeed in all areas of their life.



From earning extra income, to setting goals and achieving them, Journey To Happiness And Success provides sound advice, tips, tricks and information on how readers can get started with improving their life and their level of happiness.



“Rediscovering the Woman behind the Mom” speaks the site’s slogan, and aims to empower women to find their inner selves. Often, mothers seem to forget their inner potential and their ability to achieve great success in life – mostly because they are constantly focused on being a wonderful Mom.



Davis, the founder behind Journey To Happiness And Success, believes that mothers have an outstanding power within them that can easily lead them to the happiness and success they so very much deserve. It doesn’t matter what job route they may take, or what their goals in life, success and happiness can be achieved.



To learn more about Journey To Happiness And Success, head over to: http://www.journeytohappinessandsuccess.com/