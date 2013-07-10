Journey to the Four Kingdoms Makes the Final Cut in the Readers' Favorite Awards

Louisville, KY -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/10/2013 -- A Journey To The Four Kingdoms, by Karl F. Hollenbach, has been selected as a finalist for the Readers’ Favorite Awards 2013, in the Children Fantasy / Sci-Fi category.



A Journey To The Four Kingdoms was published earlier this year. It is the first novel targeted at children written by Karl F. Hollenbach. Books, Authors, And Artists made the decision to put the book up for the award almost as soon as the book was published.



The book has now been picked by the staff at Readers’ Favorite to go to the next stage of the competition, from among hundreds of other books in the Children Fantasy / Sci-Fi category.



Astrid Gay, book publicist for Books, Authors, and Artists, says: “A Journey To The Four Kingdoms is a great tale for children, with a deeper meaning that can be appreciated by adults too. We are delighted that the judges at Readers’ Favorite enjoyed this tale enough to put it forward to the next stage and award it a Reader’s Favorite Finalist .”



The results of the first stage of the Readers’ Favorite Awards were made public yesterday. The overall winners of each category are set to be announced around 1st September 2013.



A Journey To The Four Kingdoms is available as an ebook and paperback. You may find it in CreateSpace, Amazon, and Barnes & Noble, among other retailers.



About Books, Authors, and Artists

Books, Authors, And Artists is the publishing division of internet marketing KY, LLC. It specializes in book publication by enhancing the public awareness of selected authors, both new and previously published. Additionally, visual artists who participate by creating graphics and artwork are featured.



For more information, please contact Astrid Gay, book publicist, via email at astrid@booksauthorsandartists.com . You can also visit the website at http://www.BooksAuthorsAndArtists.com



Astrid Gay

Books, Authors, and Artists

Louisville, KY 40204, USA

1.502.438.8839

astrid@booksauthorsandartists.com

http://www.BooksAuthorsAndArtists.com