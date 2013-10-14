Journeyou Launches New 5 Country Tour of South America

San Francisco, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/14/2013 -- Traveling in South America is one of the most popular destinations among young people, and one of the great undiscovered treasures still left to explore for those born in Europe and North America now that budget airlines have made most domestic destinations easily accessible. Journeyou offer the ability to enjoy a once in a lifetime tour of South America in a new and unique way. After offering package tours to individual countries, they have now created a new tour that takes in the best of what all the continent’s most exciting countries have to offer.



The new 17 day South America tour includes 5 countries, taking travelers through Peru, Argentina, Brazil, Chile and Ecuador to see the most unforgettable landscapes, tasting the unique foods, witnessing their distinct histories and being entertained by and immersed in their proud cultures.



The company offers the very best personalized service available in the South America travel sector, from the very first contact until the end of the travel experience, and more often than not, the start of the next trip.



Their notability and success is largely due to their agility in responses to customer queries. They are a travel specialist dedicated ensuring that customers can arrange their tour around the most important aspects they would most like to experience.



A spokesperson for Journeyou explained, “Here at Journeyou we believe that the customer is the most important part of our business, and our goal is to make their ideal travel dreams comes true. A vacation trip is not just days off and leisure; it is an opportunity to be amazed, to experience and to learn. Travelers who choose to embark with us go on one of the most exciting and memorable experiences of their lives, because we pay attention to the details that make the difference, and have the knowledge to ensure travelers not only see what they came for, but discover so much more in the process.”



About Journeyou

At Journeyou, they believe in the importance of understanding their customers’ needs and are willing to create value propositions consistent to the preferences of each individual, creating bespoke packages as opposed to one size fits all bundles. They believe that it is the client’s Journey, and they can make it happen together. For more information, please visit: http://journeyou.com/