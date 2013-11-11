Journeyou Offer Special New Years Holiday Package to Cusco Peru

Lima, Peru -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/11/2013 -- The Christmas period is followed immediately by New Year, and many families take time off to combine these two public holidays into a time of rest and recuperation in preparation for the year ahead. More and more popular is the practice of going on holidays after Christmas, which can make an ideal surprise gift for Christmas itself and a much needed break after the obligations of family and gift-giving. Journeyou has been providing Peru tours for years, and are offering a unique New Year’s holiday package for keen travelers who would like to see the sites of Peru at a time when travel to the region is at its most affordable.



The new package is a five day tour that allows individuals to spend New Years in Peru, taking in the sites of Cusco, including the Santo Domingo Convent, the Sacsayhuaman Fortress and archaeological sites of Qenko, Puca-Pucara and Tambomachay. The trip includes visits to Macchu Pichu, The Sacred Valley of the Incas and the traditional Pisac market.



The tour also takes in the natural splendor of Peru, including mountain climbs and trips to local wildlife reserves to see indigenous animals like the Llama, alpaca, camelid and vacuano as well as artistic exhibitions of traditional Aztec textile artwork.



The trip is an ideal alternative to typical New Year’s plans and most importantly comes with a rare ingredient everyone will be thankful of- sunshine.



A spokesperson for Journeyou explained, “The Journeyou New Year’s package is an unforgettable way to spend one of the most special times of year. The minimum two person package is ideal for couples and families to explore unbelievable ancient cultures in a balmy climate that is ideal for escape the cold and snow of the northern hemisphere. The visit is designed to encapsulate the wonders of Peru in a five day visit, seeing flora and fauna, ancient and modern living, natural vistas and cityscapes, all with travel and accommodation included. It’s a perfect alternative to the firework frenzy.”



About Journeyou

Journeyou is a major travel agency that provides vacation packages to destinations in South America like Peru, Argentina, Brazil and many more. They are part of the biggest agency in Lima, Peru, and their focus is to provide excellent service and top customizable vacation packages to Peru as well as the rest of South America. For more information please visit: http://www.journeyou.com/