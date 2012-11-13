Journeyou.com Announces Contest with $2000 Coupon for Peru Tours as First Prize

San Isidro, Lima -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/13/2012 -- Machu Picchu is the crowning glory of the Inca civilization. One of the most well preserved Inca ruins, it has been slowly restored over many years and is now regarded as a stunning tourist attraction and an unparalleled glimpse into an exciting past. Every year thousands of tourists visit this fascinating site, high in the Peruvian mountains.



One company that is instrumental in bringing a large proportion of these tourists to Machu Picchu is Journeyou.com, an online tour operator specializing in trips to some of South America’s most exciting attractions.



Journeyou.com has recently gained a large amount of attention by running an incredibly generous competition. They are giving away a $2000 dollar coupon, redeemable on Machu Picchu tours as well as trips to other interesting destinations in Peru.



The Journeyou website contains a database which lets visitors search for tours and trips by both country and attraction. They offer a variety of different types of tour, from adventurous trips to romantic getaways. Each tour is helpfully categorized to give visitors an impression of what they can expect if they book.



The tours are described in detail, with full itineraries and photographs from previous expeditions. If site visitors have further questions, they can take advantage of a live chat feature on the website. This puts them in direct touch with a Journeyou representative who can answer their queries and guide them through the booking process.



A spokesperson for the website said: “Machu Picchu is probably South America’s most famous and historically significant tourist attraction. It is an astoundingly intact relic of Inca civilization, and a fascinating look at pre-Columbian indigenous South American culture in general. It’s no surprise that this enriching, educational destination is a significant draw for people from all over the world. We regularly whisk people from Lima to Machu Picchu, in addition to running other tours all over South America. We work to ensure that all the tours we run are exciting and memorable for our clients. Our process is very bespoke and we offer a very personal experience for our customers with each client getting a dedicated travel specialist. We believe this personal service is the major reason we get so many testimonials from clients and repeat bookings.”



