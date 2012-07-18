Journeyou.com Launches Website to Enter Global Tourist Market

San Fransisco, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/18/2012 -- Tourism in South America showed strong growth in 2011, with strong growth in international airline traffic, tourist arrivals and hotel ADR.



Peru has become a major tourist destination in recent decades, as Macchu Picchu becomes one of the most visited wonders of the world. Journeyou.com is a website launched by a major travel agent based in Lima, Peru, intent on promoting tourism to the country as well as giving tourists the best possible deals when visiting the country.



When taking tours to Peru, many tourists may pay ‘American prices’ for their holiday, where Journeyou offers more affordable Peru tour packages by being based in the country itself. They also cater to many other South American countries.



The menu on the homepage breaks down the different options available, including Tailor Made bespoke tours, Tours by Country, Tours by Category, This Month’s Deals, Top Rated Tours and a Travel Guide for those just browsing or fantasizing about their tropical, Latin American adventure.



Categories include adventure tours, gastronomy tours, honeymoons, luxury tours and nature tours, and each comes with a variety of package options which are described in full with a minimum price guide, day by day itinerary, hotel rates and conditions.



The website asked the question, “why Journeyou?” and answers it with an easy to read breakdown of unique selling points: their emphasis is on building relationships and ensuring best, personalized service, speediness in making arrangements and a guarantee of safety, quality and reliability on all packages. Testimonials are provided by Journeyou clients from the US, Japan and Canada, there are a wide variety of toll-free numbers depending on the tourist’s nation of origin should they wish to contact a representative, and you can even chat online with a member of staff in your browser window.



A spokesperson for the site explained, “We are new to the world market and to the web, but we’ve made a pretty dramatic impact already by specializing in what we know best- South America, its well known wonders and hidden gems.”



About Journeyou

Journeyou is a major travel agency that provides vacation packages to destinations in South America like Peru, Bolivia, Ecuador and many more. They are a reliable operator whose focus is to provide excellent service and top customizable vacation packages to Peru as well as the rest of South America. For more information please visit: http://www.journeyou.com/