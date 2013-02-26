Denver, CO -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/26/2013 -- Journeys for Conscious Living Presents Evolve Expo 2013- a Springboard for Conscious Change, taking place at the National Western Complex on February 23 and 24, 2013, and featuring internationally acclaimed researchers and activists, along with local leaders to explore effective solutions for Free Energy, Alternative Health Care, Conscious Living, and Wealth Building.



Journeys for Conscious Living is proud to bring Evolve Expo 2013 to the Denver National Western Complex for the third year in a row. Evolve Expo will offer a hands-on event of live demonstrations, great exhibitors and outstanding presentation from industry experts.



One featured live demo area is the Free Energy area. The Free Energy demonstrations at the Expo will include Hydrogen Powered Water Pumps, a Bedini Motor Generator using pulse energy, Free Energy Pulse Battery Charger, Room Temperature Super Conduction Magnets and the Dynasphere (love sphere) the relationship of harmonics to free energy.



The event is called New Beginnings-and begins on February 22 with an Oneness Ceremony experience called Shift into Awakening from 6:30pm- 9:30pm. It features a program of “What is Awakening” and “Why is Awakening important in the modern world”. Three guest speakers will share their Awakened Experience from a professional and personal perspective. Then 20 Awakened individuals will give the Deeksha for Awakening. In the second half of the program, five Oneness Meditators will offer the Oneness Meditation.



On February 23 through the 24th, the Evolve Expo is open from 10:00am to 6:00pm with remarkable exhibitors and presentations from change agents. The cost for each day is only $10.00 each. On February 23rd from 7-9:00pm there will be a huge Music and Sound Event – Healing the World With Grammy Award Winner Barry Goldstein and then Followed by a Full Gong Bath with Crystal Bowls, Native Flute, Didgeridoo, Drums and Sounds of Nature. Music Event costs $20.00 per person.



Kathy Mason said “I was at the event in 2011 and I learned so many new ways to live my life more fully. And this year, Foster Gamble will be presenting solutions from his Thrive movie- I can’t wait to see what this year holds for us.”



For more information about Evolve Expo 2013, go to http://EvolveExpo.com



Contact Information:

Larry Cooper

Journeys for Conscious Living

Evolve Expo

303-289-1034

larry@journeysforconsciousliving.com

http://EvolveExpo.com