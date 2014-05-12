Journyx Announces Replacement for Microsoft Dynamics GP Business Portal

Austin, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/12/2014 -- Journyx today announces that companies that use Microsoft Dynamics GP as their accounting system and are seeking a replacement time and expense solution since the cancellation of Business Portal can download a free 30-day trial of Journyx. Microsoft recently announced that Business Portal will not be included in the next release of Dynamics GP. Companies can download the free trial here.



Journyx is a Certified Microsoft Partner. Journyx maximizes the value of Microsoft Dynamics GP by adding enterprise time tracking. Journyx Accountlink for Microsoft Dynamics GP allows companies to quickly implement a complete time tracking solution using existing business data in Dynamics GP.



In addition to tracking time and expenses for project costing, billing and payroll, Journyx completes the entire circle by integrating with MS Project to help project teams with their project management and scheduling needs.



“Our customers agree that Journyx is the right alternative for companies looking for a flexible solution that not only integrates with Dynamics GP and replaces the functionality of Business Portal, but goes above and beyond its capability,” said Curt Finch, CEO, Journyx. “After all, this is what we do.”



Journyx time and expense tracking software features:



Integration with GP and GP Project Accounting

Mobile entry

Local install or cloud option

Multi-level approvals

Flexible accrual calculations

Data entry validation

More information about Journyx and the cancellation of Business Portal, including a video and white paper, can be found at this link.



About Journyx, Inc.

Journyx is not your average software company. We strive to be relentlessly creative and to build tools that help you spend your time on things that matter. After all, time is all we have. Founded in 1996, Journyx offers customers two solutions to reach the highest levels of profitability: Journyx – project, time and expense tracking software – and Journyx PX – resource management software that provides work and financial forecasting for a complete picture of project and budget status, employee time and availability. Journyx has thousands of customers worldwide, including Chaparral, Schlumberger, BP, Crate&Barrel, Big Brothers Big Sisters, Callaway Golf, Honeywell and many others. For more information, visit www.journyx.com.



Contact: Whitney Wood Otstott, 512-833-3278, whitney@journyx.com