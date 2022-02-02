Disability Matters with Joyce Bender Features Triumph, Breaking Bad Actor, Advocate & Philanthropist, RJ Mitte

Phoenix, AZ -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/02/2022 -- Joyce Bender is thrilled to welcome actor, advocate and philanthropist, RJ Mitte to the show. RJ will discuss his career in Hollywood and his experience breaking down stereotypes and changing public mindsets with his easy-going and positive outlook, through the unique lens of his lived experiences with cerebral palsy. Additionally, he will discuss what it meant for him to be a part of the cast of Breaking Bad, and his latest movie Triumph, which follows the story of a high school wrestler overcoming bullying and stigma. Do not miss this one! Competitive employment and empowerment for people with disabilities is the emphasis of this show. Broadcast live and captioned in real-time for individuals who are deaf and hard of hearing, we discuss how people with disabilities can secure career opportunities, and how employers, organizations and individuals can support employment and empowerment of people with disabilities.



About RJ Mitte

Best known for his portrayal of Walter "Flynn" White for five riveting seasons' s of AMC's Golden Globe and Emmy Award-winning dramatic thriller, Breaking Bad, RJ Mitte is an actor, advocate and philanthropist who has carved out his niche in Hollywood by breaking down stereotypes and changing public mindsets with his easy-going and positive outlook, through the unique lens of his lived experiences with cerebral palsy. Currently, he is starring alongside Oscar winner, Terrence Howard, as a high school wrestler defying lowered expectations, bullying, and shattering stereotypes to make his dream happen and be taken seriously as an athlete in Triumph. Ahead of COVID lockdown, he was mid-filming Isaac, a thriller starring opposite Disney starlet Dove Cameron. Texas-based, RJ is also the head of his family's legacy project, The Mitte Foundation, aimed to revitalize South Texas.



About Host Joyce A. Bender

Joyce A. Bender is the CEO and president of Bender Consulting Services, Inc. Bender Consulting recruits and hires individuals with disabilities, across the United States and Canada for competitive career opportunities in the public and private sectors. In 1985, Joyce survived a life-threatening accident caused by a misdiagnosis of epilepsy. Due to her personal experience living with both epilepsy and a hearing disability, she founded Bender Consulting Services, Inc. in 1995.



Joyce is the past-chair of both the board of the American Association of People with Disabilities and the national Epilepsy Foundation. She has received awards from both the Bush and Clinton administrations.



Joyce A. Bender Career Highlights:

-Serves as CEO of Bender Consulting Services, Inc. - www.benderconsult.com.

-Lives with epilepsy and a hearing loss.

-Advocates for the competitive employment for people with disabilities.

-Serves as vice-chair of the American Association of People with Disabilities (AAPD) and former chair of the board.

-Represented the US State Department on information exchanges on disability employment in Panama, South Korea, Indonesia, Japan and Kazakhstan.

-Serves as chair of Epilepsy Association of Western and Central PA.

-Received the 2003 New Freedom Initiative Award from the Bush Administration.

-Recognized with the 1999 President's Award from President Clinton.

-Board member of Pittsburgh's Civic Light Opera.

-Board member of the Bazelon Center.

-Newly appointed board member of WID.



About Disability Matters

Competitive employment and empowerment for people with disabilities is the emphasis of this show. Broadcast live and captioned in real-time for individuals who are deaf and hard of hearing, we discuss how people with disabilities can secure career opportunities, and how employers, organizations and individuals can support employment and empowerment of people with disabilities.



