Disability Matters to Discuss Evacuating People with Disabilities in Ukraine

Phoenix, AZ -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/18/2022 -- At present, we know over two million Ukrainians have left their homes. For an estimated 2.7 million Ukrainians with disabilities, including those living in institutions and children in orphanages, fleeing is often not a choice, which is why our support, and this community discussion next week is so important.



Listen to this episode on-demand, 24x7: Elijah Armstrong/Noor Perez: 2021 Paul Hearne Award Winners Tuesday, March 15, 2022 (voiceamerica.com)



Access the show on-demand within 24 hours of the airing here: Elijah Armstrong/Noor Perez: 2021 Paul Hearne Award Winners Tuesday, March 15, 2022 (voiceamerica.com)



Please join Disability Matters on VoiceAmerica Tuesdays at 11 AM Pacific Time on VoiceAmerica's Variety/Flagship Channel, and on-demand here: https://www.voiceamerica.com/show/1315/disability-matters



About Tina Marie Duff

Tina Marie Duff is a longstanding disability rights advocate in the corporate space and beyond, having a career spanning over 21 years at Bristol Myers Squibb alone. She also serves as the Board Chair for All Wheels Up and as a Board Director at the Bender Leadership Academy. Tina Marie's full bio can be viewed here.



About Marcie Roth

Marcie Roth is a disability rights advocate in the areas of independent living, national and global disability public policy, and emergency preparedness and disaster outcomes. She is a leader in operationalizing disability inclusion as an intersectional imperative for global justice. View Marcie's full bio.



Where to Give

Click here to donate to the GADRA Ukraine response by a direct PayPal contribution or text WID to 20222 for a $10 or WORLD to 20222 for a $25 donation. Mobile users can donate up to $100 per 30 consecutive days. WID is proud to be included on the CNN Impact your World List of organizations to support this work.



How Your Dollars are Used

The Global Alliance for Disaster Resource Acceleration (GADRA), an international coalition of disability-led organizations, corporate, foundation, and humanitarian partners, led by The World Institute on Disability (WID), along with The Partnership for Inclusive Disaster Strategies and ONG Inclusive, have launched a full-scale response on behalf of people with disabilities in Ukraine. At their request, GADRA has come alongside Fight for Right, a Ukrainian women-with-disabilities-led organization to ensure that no one is left behind in this time of crisis. Fight for Right, GADRA, and a team of experienced security personnel, are working around the clock to provide evacuation and shelter-in-place solutions that other humanitarian actors are not providing to Ukrainians with disabilities.



100% of All Donations are Passed Through at 100% to this Effort

- Accessible evacuation, border crossing assistance, and resettlement

- Case management and care coordination

- Centralized operations and communications

- Mutual aid and agency networks

- Individual and mental health assistance

- Broad reaching systemic advocacy

- Personal safety and protection

- Disability related services and support

- Disability-led engagement individual assistance and mental health support



Stay Up to Date on Ukraine Response Efforts

Keep up with the latest developments and updates on The Global Alliance for Disaster Resource Acceleration's (GADRA) support efforts to disability-led organizations in Ukraine.



Join Disability Matters Next Tuesday, March 15th, at 2PM Eastern

Available ON DEMAND if missed live@

Disability Matters | Podcast on Spotify

and Disability Matters on Apple Podcasts

Disability Matters Disability Matters



About Host Joyce A. Bender

Joyce A. Bender is the CEO and president of Bender Consulting Services, Inc. Bender Consulting recruits and hires individuals with disabilities, across the United States and Canada for competitive career opportunities in the public and private sectors. In 1985, Joyce survived a life-threatening accident caused by a misdiagnosis of epilepsy. Due to her personal experience living with both epilepsy and a hearing disability, she founded Bender Consulting Services, Inc. in 1995.



Joyce is the past-chair of both the board of the American Association of People with Disabilities and the national Epilepsy Foundation. She has received awards from both the Bush and Clinton administrations. https://www.voiceamerica.com/episode/136361/elijah-armstrongnoor-perez-2021-paul-hearne-award-winners



Joyce A. Bender Career Highlights:



- Serves as CEO of Bender Consulting Services, Inc. - www.benderconsult.com.

- Lives with epilepsy and a hearing loss.

- Advocates for the competitive employment for people with disabilities.

- Serves as vice-chair of the American Association of People with Disabilities (AAPD) and former chair of the board.

- Represented the US State Department on information exchanges on disability employment in Panama, South Korea, Indonesia, Japan and Kazakhstan.

- Serves as chair of Epilepsy Association of Western and Central PA.

- Received the 2003 New Freedom Initiative Award from the Bush Administration.

- Recognized with the 1999 President's Award from President Clinton.

- Board member of Pittsburgh's Civic Light Opera.

- Board member of the Bazelon Center.

- Newly appointed board member of WID.



About Disability Matters

Tuesday at 11 AM Pacific Time on VoiceAmerica Variety Channel



Competitive employment and empowerment for people with disabilities is the emphasis of this show. Broadcast live and captioned in real-time for individuals who are deaf and hard of hearing, we discuss how people with disabilities can secure career opportunities, and how employers, organizations and individuals can support employment and empowerment of people with disabilities. Disability Matters is broadcast live every Tuesday at 11am Pacific Time on the VoiceAmerica's Variety Channel (Disability Matters Disability Matters (voiceamerica.com) and you can listen to this episode on-demand 24x7 here: Elijah Armstrong/Noor Perez: 2021 Paul Hearne Award Winners Tuesday, March 15, 2022 (voiceamerica.com)



For any questions regarding the show or to inquire about global advertising, please contact Senior Executive Producer, Tacy Trump, at tacy.trump@voiceamerica.com / 480.294.6421 direct line.



About VoiceAmerica

VoiceAmerica is the original digital broadcast company for the production and delivery of Live Internet Talk Radio programming and continues to be the industry leader in digital media, marketing, and distribution. We are the pioneers of digital radio programming and have been since 1999. We create and distribute over 500 unique and innovative radio programs for our millions of engaged listeners worldwide over five niche community based channels: the flagship VoiceAmerica™ Variety Channel, VoiceAmerica™ Empowerment Channel, VoiceAmerica™ Health & Wellness Channel, VoiceAmerica™ Business Channel, and VoiceAmerica™ Influencers Channel. VoiceAmerica™ TV offers targeted and exclusive video programming channels. Our network channels distribute live programs daily that reach a growing domestic and international audience who connect through all devices via our mobile, desktop, and tablet VoiceAmerica destinations.



Learn more at http://www.voiceamerica.com . Download the VoiceAmerica App now to listen live on Apple and Android. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter.



For more information about the VoiceAmerica Talk Radio Network call 855-877-4666.