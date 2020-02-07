J.R. Bolton & Carrier Are Home Comfort's Perfect Match

Sugar Hill, GA -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/07/2020 -- SUGAR HILL, GA—When it comes to certain things in life, such as a relationship or a career, settling isn't an option. J.R. Bolton Services considers home comfort to be on the never-settle list. This company is committed to protecting Georgia homeowners from settling on their home comfort on a daily basis, delivering dependable HVAC installs and quick, reliable AC and gas furnace repairs in DeKalb County and beyond. J.R. Bolton has taken its pledge a step further through its partnership with Carrier.



As the world's leading brand of HVAC equipment, Carrier brings energy-efficient, quiet, consistent comfort to millions. Its HVAC products are trusted in more homes than any other brand. Now, as a proud dealer of Carrier's products, J.R. Bolton is bringing the very best in heating and cooling equipment to homeowners across the Greater Atlanta area.



J.R. Bolton stands behind Carrier's home comfort solutions. Here are a few reasons why:



- Carrier offers systems with industry-leading efficiency: Carrier's products are among the world's most energy efficient with air conditioners up to 21 SEER, heat pumps up to 13 HSF and furnaces up to 98.5% AFUE.

- Carrier systems rely on environmentally friendly R410A refrigerant: Introduced by Carrier a full six years prior to the competition, this refrigerant is chlorine-free, which means it doesn't damage the Earth's ozone layer.

- Carrier systems deliver precise comfort: Using unmatched technology, Carrier's units are designed to constantly match the comfort demands of the home, resulting in reduced temperature swings and decreased energy use.

- … And more!



Even with products as reliable and efficient as Carrier's, it's critical that HVAC equipment is properly installed. This is where J.R. Bolton proves to be Carrier's perfect match. This company's licensed and certified technicians are expertly trained to perform flawless system installations and receive ongoing training to ensure they're following the industry's most advanced and innovative practices.



J.R. Bolton encourages homeowners to refuse to settle on their home comfort. Contact this company online or call 770.268.2010 to schedule a system repair, replacement or an AC or furnace maintenance in Fulton County and beyond.



About J.R. Bolton Services

J.R. Bolton Services is Northeast Georgia's full-service provider of heating, air conditioning, indoor air quality, water heater and insulation services for homes and businesses. J.R. Bolton is the name Georgians have known and trusted for more than 30 years. Its highly trained team of professionals knows how area homes are constructed and uses its expertise to resolve even the most challenging home comfort problems. J.R. Bolton also operates Peachtree Comfort Gallery, which offers a wide range of fireplaces, heating stoves, gas grills and gas lighting products and services.