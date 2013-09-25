JR Food Consultants Recommends Icicle HACCP Solution by Burton Software

Richmond, British Columbia -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/25/2013 -- Steven Burton is the founder of Burton Software Inc., (http://www.BurtonSoftware.com) which offers the first affordable cloud-based solution to improve the safety of the world's food supply. Icicle, the flagship technology enables companies involved in the production, processing, and distribution of food products to develop and verify food safety plans. Icicle is the HACCP (Hazard Analysis Critical Control Points) solution that improves the quality and safety of products by developing tools that manage food safety plans, document procedures, and carry out inspections.



Dr. Jane Ruddick, J.R. Food Consultants, recently shared comments regarding the user-friendly and comprehensive software: “The major problems with implementing any food safety program are the record keeping and associated paperwork and the labor costs associated with same. This program is comprehensive, easy to use, eliminates a huge amount of paperwork and is much more efficient. Burton is extremely knowledgeable both technologically and with all aspects of HACCP requirements for all of the Government Agencies and Certifying bodies and will make any modifications that you may require in order to integrate your existing program. Training of personnel to use the program is also a very valuable part of the package.”



About Cloud-based Icicle HACCP Solution:

Icicle provides the technology necessary to collect the required data and then automatically generates food safety plans. Changes to individual ingredients, materials, processes or packaging are automatically propagated throughout the system, insuring that plans are kept current across product lines and plants. Users are guided users through the HACCP analysis process where hazards are identified and addressed. Authorized users can generate HACCP plans for any facility, including multiple plans per facility and customized plans for specific product groups or customers.



Burton noted, “Food companies now have the ability to fully synchronize operations across facilities and across the globe. The emergence of a new hazard or a change to any aspect of an existing hazard is immediately understood. Automatic alerts initiate recalls and modifications to existing formulas. Standard operating procedures (SOPs) are available to employees regardless of physical location. Documentation validates food safety procedures can be printed on-demand to satisfy the requirements of auditors regardless of which specific certification authority certifies the company's products.”



Based in Richmond, BC, Canada, food technologists around the world are working closely with Burton Software building a global network of food safety stakeholders who have access to the latest technology to manage food safety issues and procedures. Follow Burton Software on Twitter@icicleBsafe.



Burton Software Inc.

http://www.burtonsoftware.com

Steven Burton

President

pr@burtonsoftware.com

800-299-8955