JR Jewelers Launches New Innovative Website

Fort Lauderdale, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/23/2013 -- JR Jewelers is proud to announce the launch of a new website platform at http://www.jrjewelers.com . JR Jewelers has been operating a family-owned business for over 35 years in Fort Lauderdale, Florida and has had an online presence for over 10 years. JR Jewelers’ new partnership with Lytron Marketing Agency has been superbly beneficial in terms of the creation of a professional and customer conscientious website. JR Jewelers’ new website design is a masterpiece of Lytron Marketing Agency unsurpassed in modern beauty. In addition to design and functionality, the new JR Jewelers website launch heralds hundreds of new styles of engagement rings and wedding bands and over 20,000 diamonds in our state of the art diamond search.



JR Jewelers owner Robert says, “We listen to our customers and adjust to their needs.” He also states, “By providing our customers with a huge selection of stylish and well priced engagement rings and wedding bands, as well as an enormous selection of diamonds, they need not look elsewhere.” JR Jewelers has grown as a leading online bridal jeweler with designer collections, including ArtCarved, Scott Kay, and Danhov.



JR Jewelers’ new website launch comes just in time for the Christmas holiday season, when the bridal jewelry business explodes. Owner Josephine says, “Our goal was to launch our new website before Christmas 2013”, “We want to be ready to meet every engagement need this Christmas with more engagement rings, wedding bands and diamonds than ever before on our website.” Celebrate with JR Jewelers and visit http://www.jrjewelers.com today!



For Media Contact:

Company: JR Jewelers

Address: Fort Lauderdale, Florida

Phone: 954-492-5050 / 800-724-0740

Email: JR@JRJewelers.com

Website: http://www.jrjewelers.com