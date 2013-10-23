JR Jewelers Offers Free Diamond Setting for Engagement Ring and Diamond Purchase

Fort Lauderdale, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/23/2013 -- JR Jewelers has over 35 years of experience operating a fine jewelry store in the Fort Lauderdale, Florida community. Known by so many faithful customers as, “The Fort Lauderdale Jeweler.” One of the hallmarks of this family-owned and operated business has been their innovative approach to customer service. Husband and wife team, Josephine & Robert are offering all customers who purchase their diamond and engagement ring from JR Jewelers, Free Diamond Setting.



While many large chain jewelry stores charge for every added service, JR Jewelers is providing free diamond setting for all engagement rings and diamonds purchased in-store or on-line. Robert says, “We don’t believe in over-charging or hidden-fees.” Josephine adds, “We hope this free service will encourage customers to buy engagement rings and diamonds from us and as our way of saying thank you, we want to give them a token of gratitude.”



JR Jewelers has hundreds of engagement rings to choose from and over 20,000 diamonds on-line to please any budget. Buying engagement rings and diamonds from JR Jewelers is more like doing business with family rather than a corporation.



For Media Contact:

Company: JR Jewelers

Address: Fort Lauderdale, Florida

Phone: 954-492-5050 / 800-724-0740

Email: JR@JRJewelers.com

Website: http://www.jrjewelers.com