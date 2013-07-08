JR Jewelers Offers Lowest Price Guarantee

Fort Lauderdale, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/08/2013 -- JR Jewelers, with their catalogue of more than 15,000 diamonds available online offers the lowest guarantee jewelry shops online can provide. According to the online jewelry shop, customers can browse for the jeweler's offers and if they find an identical and lower priced item from the competition, JR Jewelers promises to match it.



Owned by Josephine and Robert J. Mushro who are known experts in diamonds and other gems, JR Jewelers is one of the longest standing brick and mortar jewelry stores. The shop is known for their unique and carefully crafted jewelry collection.



Among the things that this online jewelry shop is known for is their engagement rings that speak from a classic elegance stance with an array of modern styles as well. And to stand witness to the business' commitment to making fine jewelry accessible, the company has come up with the lowest price guarantee offers covering most items including mens wedding bands.



There are a couple of conditions though that has to be met to qualify for the offer. And such includes the following.



- The item needs to be a hundred percent identical.

- The item needs to be publicly advertised. Written and verbal quotations however, may be validated.

- The item should come from an authorized jeweler who is in good relations with the manufacturer.

- This promo only covers JR Jewelers in-stock items.

- The lowest price guarantee offer does not include clearance merchandises.

- The promo is not applicable to loose diamonds.

- It must not be combined with special pricing and other special offers by JR Jewelers.



Customers are encouraged to contact the online shop in case they have further inquiries or clarifications about the promo.



