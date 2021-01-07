JRE Is the Leading Supplier of Superior Yet Economical Hydraulic Hoses

Mumbai, India -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/07/2021 -- JRE Pvt. Ltd has a legacy of professional brilliance built over decades of relentless innovation, R&D, and quality focus. The company has been around since the year 1981, manufacturing near-zero-defect flexible hose assemblies and fittings for diverse applications, industries and countries. The products are built to perform and last, in line with ATEX, CE, ISO 9001, ISO 14001 and ISO 18001 quality standards. The company has the engineering capabilities and technical knowledge to meet any project specifications, from tight schedules, application requirements to budget. In association with top European brands, JRE also provides industry-specific products for Offshore, Refineries, Lube, Chemical, Bunkering, Food, Transport, Tank Farm and other sectors.



The spokesperson at JRE Pvt. Ltd recently stated, "JRE has what it takes to create an extensive selection of flexible hose assemblies and fittings for industrial businesses in India and beyond. Our hoses come in all shapes and sizes, from hydraulic hoses, composite hoses, PTFE hoses rig hoses and utility rubber hoses to specialized rubber hoses, stainless steel hoses and FDA hoses. Our hoses perform well and last long, no matter what is the application, industry or setting. They even cost less, thanks to our ability to restrict overheads and mark-ups without compromising quality. As the top manufacturer of best flexible hose, we ship India-wide and internationally."



JRE's coupling range is also diverse, featuring Quick Release Couplings, Food Industry Couplings, Ground Joint Couplings, Quick Camlock Couplings, Chicago Couplings, and more. A full range of marine loading arms, PUHB saddles, bellows, hose movers, hose rack, folding cages and stairs is also manufactured. JRE also provides technology service on behalf of the top specialized equipment brands from England, Switzerland, Belgium and Germany. This includes CPV, Eaton, Wiese Europe, KOMPAFLEX, Finn Power, DITEC, DELMECO, TODO, SOPAT, STRAUB, HOSEBUN, CAVMAC, SUBITEC, FITTO Fittings, MATEC and TS Fasteners. Be it manufacturing or service delivery, the company maintains the highest standards in quality and customer satisfaction.



On hydraulic hoses, the spokesperson stated, "Hydraulic hoses have been our speciality since day one. We stand tall as the best bet for industrial businesses wanting to buy a quality hydraulic hose that can endure high pressure and temperature and serve multiple application needs. We offer an extensive selection of hydraulic hoses to keep every application covered. We make the most of our vast industry experience, cutting-edge technologies and ISO, CE, ATEX certified production facilities to deliver near-zero defect hydraulic hoses backed by competitive pricing. We have a knack of meeting stringent deadlines, regardless of the order volume or complexity."



JRE's hydraulic hose portfolio includes High, Medium and Low-Pressure Wire Braid Hoses, Suction and Discharge Hydraulic Hose, Textile Braid Hose, Thermo Plastic Hose, Thermo Plastic Hose, Wire Spiral Hose, Wire Spiral Hose and more. Extra High-Pressure Wire Spiral Hose are also readily available. The High-Pressure Wire Braid Hoses come with a Black, Oil resistant synthetic rubber construction and single wire braid reinforcement. They find applications in hydraulic, crude, fuel and lubricating oils, gasoline, water and air applications across industries.



About JRE Private Limited

Operating out of Mumbai, JRE Private Limited is the leading flexible connections company instituted by Mr. JL Mehta in the year 1981. Over the years, the company has diversified into two business vectors. One manufactures couplings and hoses while the other represents some of the most recognised, global speciality equipment brands. JRE has firmly established itself as the best steam hose supplier in India, thanks to quality assurance and competitive pricing.



Contact Information:



JRE Private Limited

35, 3rd Floor, Mistry Building

Above Allahabad Bank,

635 J.S.S Road (Metro Side)

Mumbai - 400002 India

Tel: 91-22-66368931 / 91-22-66368932

Fax: 91-22-66368933

Email: info@jreltd.com

Website: www.jreltd.com