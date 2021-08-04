JRE Private Limited, an India-Based Flexible Hose Assemblies Manufacturer, Offers Quality Steam and Hydraulic Hoses

Mumbai, India -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/04/2021 -- JRE Private Limited specializes in flexible hose assemblies and fittings production. The company began operations offering only low-pressure rubber hoses, then went on to increase their product line. Some of the products they offer include thermoplastic composite hoses, cryogenic hoses, corrugated SS flexible hoses, PVC hoses, marine loading arms, dry break coupling, PTFE & bore flexible hoses, metal, and rubber bellows, among others. More so, their foreign executives also provide rig and manufacturing hoses such as BOP hoses & Production hoses (API 17k), Rotary & vibrator hoses (API 7k), and Choke & Kill hoses (API 16C).



Answering a query, JRE Private Limited's spokesperson commented, "At JRE Private Limited, we have two business divisions; we are distributors of specialized equipment and producers of flexible hose assemblies and fittings. Our manufacturing facility, which has ISO, ATEX, and CE certifications, produces rubber, composite, PTFE, and stainless steel hoses for several industries. We also are representatives of several companies in Belgium, England, Germany, and Switzerland".



JRE Private Limited offers a variety of utility rubber hoses such as heavy-duty air/water hoses, rock drill hoses, pneumatic tool hoses, as well as steam hoses. Heavy-duty air/water hoses have a natural and synthetic rubber blend lining, and they are applicable in all air and waterworks. They have a working temperature of 12 bar, and a temperature capacity ranging from -40°C to + 80°C. Rock drill hoses, on the other hand, are useable in open cast mines and quarries for pneumatic air application. They feature a natural and synthetic rubber blend lining, along with a temperature ranging from -40°C to + 80°C, as well as a working pressure of 14 to 18 bar. Furthermore, at JRE Private Limited, their steam hoses' lining and cover are of synthetic rubber with superb heat aging attributes, working pressure of 7 bar, as well as a temperature range of -40°C to + 160°C. Industries that would like to buy steam hose can reach out to JRE Private Limited for their quality products.



The spokesperson further added, "We are professionals when it comes to flexible hose assemblies. We have an in-house contemporary technology that facilitates the manufacturing of top-quality products for all applications. We have a large stock of hoses and hose fittings, which range from 5 mm to 400 mm dia, and have a working pressure ranging up to 20,000 psi. We are well-recognized throughout India and global market with verified accomplishments for design, quality, and of course, customer satisfaction".



JRE Private Limited is also a trusted hydraulic hose manufacturer. They supply various kinds of hydraulic hoses, including SAE 100 R1, SAE 100 R4, SAE 100 R5, SAE 100 R6, SAE 100 R7 SAE 100 R12, SAE 100 R13, DIN 20023-4SH, DIN 20023-4SP, FLEXO – I, FLEXO – II, and more. Most of these hydraulic hoses are applicable and suitable for chemical liquids such as gasoline, hydraulic, water & air, crude, fuel & fuel & lubricating oils, and so forth.



JRE Private Limited is a flexible hoses manufacturer based in India. The company supplies various quality hoses such as flexible teflon hoses. Their flexible Teflon hoses come in different sizes ranging from 3/16" to 6" dia, and have a temperature quality ranging from -73 deg C to 260 deg C. Industries interested can get flexible hose of great quality from JRE Private Limited.



